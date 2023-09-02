The Midori Sour, widely consumed in the 1970s and '80s, is the archetypal disco-era cocktail: neon-hued, typically candy-sweet, and extremely crushable.

The craft cocktail revival of the early and mid-2000s did away with a lot of the drinks that were embraced on the dance floor and in the singles clubs of the '80s, and with good reason. Many of them were overly sweet and unbalanced, and had very little to do with fresh ingredients.

However, a renewed interest in this era of drinks from consumers and bartenders alike has given cocktails like the Espresso Martini and the Midori Sour another life. The Midori Sour, at its root, is simply a citrus-forward cocktail in the sour family of drinks, and making it with fresh citrus takes this dusty drink into the modern age.

“I think what’s trending are those old-school cocktails that kind of got lost or bastardized in the ‘80s,” says Libby Lingua, co-owner/bartender at Highball in Phoenix.

Lingua and her staff at Highball have increasingly been fielding requests for these types of drinks.

“Recently, one of our bartenders made a Midori Sour with a touch of yuzu juice in it, and it was absolutely fantastic,” says Lingua.

Swapping the vodka, this take on a Midori Sour combines the bright-green melon liqueur with pisco and replaces lime juice with honeysuckle-like yuzu juice. This version leans into the traditional sour format by including egg white for a luxuriously smooth texture and frothy top.