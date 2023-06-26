Los Angeles’ Wolf & Crane is not a whisky bar—at least not in the stereotypical, stuffy sense. There are no leather chairs, clouds of cigar smoke, or nondescript light jazz on the stereo here. Wolf & Crane is a lively cocktail bar, welcoming and relaxed with decor that gives a nod to the Japanese American history of the Little Tokyo neighborhood in which it’s located.

It’s not until you browse the menu or take a closer look behind the bar that it becomes apparent Wolf & Crane also boasts the largest selection of Japanese whisky in the United States. How did this casual craft cocktail destination come to offer one of the world’s best collections of Japanese single malts?

Humble Beginnings

Wolf & Crane first opened their doors in 2013. When co-founders Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser found the location in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood, they knew they had to respect the history of the area. Little Tokyo is home to some of L.A.’s favorite ramen shops, sushi bars, and gift shops, but most importantly it is the historic, vibrant hub of the city’s Japanese American population. “We wanted to make sure what we were doing was okay with the community,” Glaser says. “It took some education.”

The space itself is dressed in subtle homages to Japan. The accents of calligraphy, paper lanterns, and other decor feel like an organic reflection of the rest of the neighborhood—a mixture of hip, urban American, and Japanese culture.

“At no point did we decide we were going to be a Japanese whisky bar,” says Glaser. “We wanted to balance being a high-volume, L.A. cocktail bar with Japanese bartending culture.”

Wolf & Crane’s early menu consisted mostly of highball cocktails, some of which featured Japanese whiskies as the base spirit, though that was never the focus.

When Wolf & Crane debuted in 2013, Japanese single malts were just starting to get the attention of the global whisky community and hadn’t yet fully caught on in the United States. At the time, there were only six Japanese whiskies available in the U.S., all of which came from either the Suntory or Nikka distilleries. But Japanese single malt whisky was also experiencing its first big moment on the world stage, and once it did, Wolf & Crane’s future came into focus.

The Collection

Around this time, Yamazaki Sherry Cask began to skyrocket in fame, with fawning press and stellar reviews of its 2013 expression making clear the undeniable appeal of Japanese whisky. The demand for the category among discerning drinkers exploded—people couldn’t get enough of the single malts that the island nation was producing. “We went from having six bottles [of Japanese whisky] available to nothing,” says Glaser. “It was selling like crazy. Nobody could keep it in stock.”

The owners decided to start stocking every available bottle of Japanese whisky they could find. But this new spike in interest led the team behind Wolf & Crane to get serious about hunting down harder-to-find options. “We started to get as much as we could, now that we knew there was going to be demand,” says Glaser. Thankfully for them, the hype surrounding the category led importers to start bringing an increasing number of whiskies from various Japanese distilleries into the United States.

Wolf & Crane did their best to procure everything as it arrived stateside. The familiar Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Nikka bottles were soon joined by expressions from Akashi and Mars distilleries, and the collection continued to grow. The deeper they dove into the world of Japanese whisky the more they discovered, and as the category grew, so did Wolf & Crane’s collection.

Recognition

Glaser explains that he and the team at Wolf & Crane are inspired by the Japanese concept of kaizen—the process of constant and gradual improvement of every aspect of a business. The gradual way they built up their impressive collection is a testament to that ethos.

After nearly a decade of operation, Wolf & Crane has amassed a collection of around 300 different Japanese whiskies. This would be an impressive achievement in and of itself, but the bar has also received some encouraging recognition along the way.

Due to how much Mars whisky the bar was moving, they received an unannounced visit from Kazuto Hombo, the president of Mars Whisky. Hombo-san, as he is reverently referred to, brought the bar a bottle of the special Mars Maltage ‘3 Plus 25’ 28-year-old expression as a personal gift.

Glaser describes building the collection as a journey, and one that is not yet at its terminus.

Suntory also honored Wolf & Crane by allowing the bar the opportunity to procure the extremely limited Yamazaki 55 single malt, a bottle that contains the oldest, rarest, and most expensive Japanese whiskies the producer has ever released. “They identified us as a bar that does a good job of educating people about Japanese whisky,” says Glaser.

Wolf & Crane’s bottle of Yamazaki 55, which is one of only 100 bottles released globally, has still yet to be opened.

The most personal, and possibly most exciting benchmark for the bar was the recent release of the first ever single barrel selection of a Japanese whisky in the United States. Having built a close relationship with Hombo and the Mars distillery over the years, they were able to select a barrel of heavily peated single malt whisky that became the Mars Komagatake. This unique whisky is decorated with the signature mural from the inside of the bar that was designed by artists Kuniharu Yoshida and Jason Pippen, and only available at Wolf & Crane.

“We were able to do this because we were hard-working and curious,” he says. “And we picked up a lot of great people along the way.”

Special Bottles

Of the nearly 300 Japanese whiskies currently in the bar’s collection, we asked Wolf & Crane to share three of their most notable bottlings.

Mars Maltage ‘3 Plus 25’

Gifted directly to Wolf & Crane by Hombo himself, this bottle is one of the highlights of the bar’s collection. Released in 2011, the award-winning whisky is a combination of 3 barrels distilled and aged independently that were then blended and aged for another 25 years. Only 100 bottles ever made it to the United States, but most were not hand delivered by the man responsible for crafting it.

“It’s a special bottle to me, but it’s a phenomenal whisky,” says Glaser.

Ichiro’s Malt Chichibu ‘The Floor Malted’

Floor malting is a traditional and labor-intensive whisky-making practice by which soaked barley is spread out over a concrete floor and allowed to germinate. The barley is regularly turned by hand to ensure an even malting. The practice is incredibly rare now, especially in Japan.

According to Glaser, the floor malting process gives this bottle a unique flavor with a fruit-forward profile bolstered by a bit of peat smoke. “I think of Ichiro as the greatest living whisky maker and this bottle is an example of what that means,” says Glaser.

Hakushu Heavily Peated 2013

Japanese distilleries tend to individually produce a wide variety of bespoke whiskies. Each whisky is then barrel aged and blended to create complex, balanced expressions. Smoky, heavily peated whiskies have always been produced in Japan, but they’re normally blended into a whisky to yield just a wisp of perceivable smoke.

Hakushu decided to bottle and release the peated component of their popular Hakushu single malts in this Heavily Peated expression. This whisky has earthy notes with vanilla, citrus, green apple, and of course, peat smoke. “It’s a phenomenal peated whisky and really interesting as a deconstruction,” says Glaser.

This story is part of a new series exploring bars and restaurants around the world with notable collections of single spirits or categories. Follow Liquor.com for more to come.