The Bottom Line:

Williams Sonoma Angle Red Wine Glasses are an excellent quality-to-price option. The glass outperforms others within its category, as well as those that are slightly more expensive, and its universal design promises to positively showcase a variety of red wines.

Pros:

Polished and well-designed (shape, material)

Lightweight

Made from lead-free crystal

Cons:

Slightly thick stem

Our Review

Affordable red wine glasses aren’t hard to come by—though finding those that over deliver aren’t as easy to come by. Here at Liquor.com, we’re constantly on the hunt for affordable stemware / barware that offers the best bang for our buck. To our surprise, one of our greatest discoveries was actually pretty easy to find.

Simply head to your local Williams Sonoma and check out their Open Kitchen collection. Although the Angle Red Wine glasses aren’t at the absolute bottom of the price point range, at $29.95 a four pack, each stem ends up costing less than $8 a pop (and for the quality, we can affirm it's well worth it).

Take Note "Aside from the stem being slightly thicker than desired, the design of the glass is near perfect."

Produced with “contemporary European stemware” in mind, Williams Sonoma’s durable yet elegant Angle Red Wine Glasses are ideal for formal and everyday events alike. Crafted in Germany from lead-free crystal, these glasses were exclusively designed for Williams Sonoma and truly surprised us with their lightweight feel and durability. Read on to learn more.

Design

With regards to design, the WIlliams Sonoma Angle Red Glasses are pretty spot on. The bowl is universally shaped, making it ideal for a large spectrum of grape varieties / red wines. The glass’ slightly narrow opening ensures that aromas are accurately conveyed, in that the opening is not too narrow or wide. Overall, the glass is a smidge taller than your standard wine glass. Aside from the stem being slightly thicker than desired, the design of the glass is near perfect.

Take Note "Williams Sonoma Angle Red glasses are no Zaltos—but then again, for 1/7 of the price, who’s asking them to be?"

Material

Williams Sonoma Angle Red Wine glasses are made from lead-free crystal in Germany. While the product states that the crystal is break resistant, we cannot confirm the statement. This particular line of glasses is part of Williams Sonoma’s Open Kitchen collection, which was developed exclusively for the company.

Cleaning

While Williams Sonoma Angle Red Wine glasses claim to be dishwasher safe, we always recommend hand washing wine stems. Note: We did not actually test this product in a dishwasher, though by its weight in hand, we imagine that it’d hold up.

To wash stems by hand, simply rinse glasses immediately after use and set aside. When ready to wash, add a small amount of restaurant crystal clean into the bowl of the glass and use a cleaning brush or wash by hand. Tip: Hold the glass by the bowl to best avoid breakage. The stem is the most delicate part of the glass and is most likely to break from this position. Use cleaning cloths to hand dry /polish glasses.

Price / Competition

In terms of quality-to-price ratio, the Williams Sonoma Angle Red glasses overdeliver for the price point. At $29.95 per 4-pack (that’s less than $8 per stem), the glassware far outweighs options within its price point, as well as those that are even pricier. After holding both the Williams Sonoma Angle glasses next to Schott Zwiesel’s Sensa glassware (view at Amazon), for example, we’d recommend spending less to get more.

Final Verdict

Make no mistake, Williams Sonoma Angle Red glasses (view at Williams Sonoma) are no Zaltos—but then again, for 1/7 of the price, who’s asking them to be? These affordable, well-made glasses provide a seriously pleasurable drinking experience that promises to leave your wallet happy, too. The glasses’ middle-of-the-road size (not too small, not too large) make them ideal for serving a variety of red wines, and the slightly narrowed opening ensures that wine’s aromas are both captured and conveyed in an elegant and accurate way. Overall, this glass is worth the $8 price tag – we might even say it’s worth $10 (but don’t tell Williams Sonoma that).

Why Trust Liquor.com?

Vicki Denig is a wine, spirits, and travel journalist who splits her time between New York and Paris. Her work regularly appears in major industry publications. She is the content creator and social media manager for a list of prestigious clients, including Sopexa, Paris Wine Company, Becky Wasserman, Volcanic Selections, Le Du’s Wines, Windmill Wine & Spirits and Corkbuzz. She is a Certified Specialist of Wine.

