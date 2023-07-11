Countries That Use Whiskey Ireland

United States

Some Mexico-based producers Countries That Use Whisky Canada

Japan

Scotland

Australia

South Africa

Most European Union countries (including France, Germany, and Spain)

What’s the correct spelling of whisk(e)y? The answer varies depending on where you are in the world.

Whiskey is a type of distilled liquor that’s made with a fermented mash of grains like barley and corn, then often aged in wooden barrels. Records date the spirit to at least the 9th century, with both Scotland and Ireland claiming provenance, though whiskey has since spread globally and adopted various regional differences over time. These include the type of grain used, distillation processes, and even the spelling of the alcohol. Here’s your cheat sheet to whisky versus whiskey.

Scotch Whisky vs. Irish Whiskey

Most whiskey traditions around the world can be traced to Scotland and Ireland, including what’s on the label. The word itself derives from the Irish Gaelic uisce beathe (whiskey) or the Scottish Gaelic word uisge baugh (whisky), which translates to “water of life.”

Scotch whisky and Irish whiskey aren’t only differentiated by their spellings. Scotch is generally made from malted barley or grain and undergoes two distillations, while Irish whiskey is made typically from a combination of cereal grains and distilled three times, resulting in a spirit that some describe as smoother and lighter.

Terroir also plays a role, as certain Scotch whiskies employ local peat to fuel the kilns for malted barley, imparting smoky notes. Both spirits must age for at least three years in oak casks.

Other Global Styles of Whisk(e)y and Their Spellings

American Whiskey (Including Bourbon, Rye, Tennessee Whiskey, and American Single Malt)

Whiskey has been distilled in the U.S. since at least the late 1700s, with the arrival of Irish and Scottish immigrants, and in early days both spellings of whiskey were accepted. In fact, an early ration agreement written by Alexander Hamilton spelled the spirit “whisky.”

The influx of Irish immigrants in the 1800s caused “whiskey” to become the more common spelling. As such, a wide range of American-style whiskeys that included corn-based bourbon, charcoal-filtered Tennessee whiskey, rye whiskey, and American single malt, all use the “e.” There are exceptions: Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whisky famously omits the “e” on its bottle.

Indian Whisky

Scotch whisky became a popular spirit in India in the 19th century when the country was under British colonial rule. For most of its history, Indian whisky, which is not subject to stringent regulations like Scotch or Irish whiskey, was made with a combination of molasses-derived spirits and a small amount of whisky.

In 1982, producer Amrut opened the first Indian single-malt whisky distillery, and in 2004 released the first single malt bottling. Today producers Paul John and Rampur also make popular single malt whiskies in India, generally following processes that are similar to Scotch whisky. However, the spirit may be differentiated by local wheat varieties and year-round warm weather, which affects the angel’s share.

Japanese Whisky

Japanese whisky shares a spelling—and many other similarities—with Scotch whisky, and that’s not a coincidence. Masataka Taketsuru traveled to Scotland to study organic chemistry in 1918, and found another passion in scotch. Inspired by Scotch distillation processes, he oversaw construction of the first whisky distillery in Japan, Suntory Yamazaki, in 1929. He followed this launch with his own distillery, Yoichi, in 1934.

Like scotch, Japanese whisky is typically distilled twice in copper pot stills, and aged in wooden barrels. It tends to mature at a slower pace due to the Japanese climate.

Canadian Whisky

Canadian whisky, which is typically blended with a combination of mashed grain distillates and is often known for having higher rye content, is generally less defined than other categories of whisky. Similar to scotch and Irish whiskey, it must be aged for at least three years in wooden barrels, but the distillate can vary wildly based on blender preferences.

While we don’t know exactly why Canadian whisky omits the “e,” unlike its neighbors to the south, the spirit in fact has influences from both American and European whiskeys. However, the naming convention may likely have to do with Canada’s historic ties to Europe. Scottish Canadians are the third largest ethnic group in the country, and Nova Scotia translates to “New Scotland.”

