Since its creation, the Martini has undergone countless transformations. For over a century, the cocktail’s specifications have shifted based on public whim, leading to a drink that’s often more commonly ordered using modifiers than a single name. The first Martinis gave way to Dry Martinis, from which even more variations emerged like the Dirty Martini, Gibson, Vesper Martini, Perfect Martini, 50/50 Martini, and so many others. Simply put, a Wet Martini is a Martini that utilizes a higher vermouth-to-gin ratio than most common Martini specifications—and which owes its existence to the inescapable dominance of Dry Martinis throughout the 20th century.

In the decades after the Martini’s first creation, as popular drinking tastes skewed increasingly drier (owing in part to the higher quality of available spirits, as well as cultural influencers ranging from Winston Churchill to James Bond and the Rat Pack), Dry Martinis became ubiquitous. By the latter half of the century, the style’s prominence effectively had reached the point at which simply ordering “a Martini” would all but ensure dry proportions—“dry” became the unspoken standard, while “wet” became the modifier, used to ask for a Martini made to softer, throwback specifications.

Most modern Dry Martinis tend to range from 5:1 to 8:1 parts gin to vermouth. However, early iterations of the Martini were often more even in composition, and 2:1 was a common ratio in the early 20th century. The Wet Martini simply follows this more standard ratio seen in spirit-forward cocktails from the Manhattan to the Vieux Carré, Rob Roy, or Left Hand—2:1, or twice as much spirit as vermouth.

The result is a Martini that’s less bracing than many of its counterparts, and which leans into the more complex interplay between vermouth and gin, in comparison to drier styles that only use a minute amount of vermouth as something of a liquid garnish. Using a 2:1 ratio also helps to modestly reduce the alcohol level of the cocktail for those who hope to maximize the number of Martinis that can be enjoyed in an evening.

Despite falling out of fashion for a long time as tastes skewed boozier and drier, the Wet Martini has always occupied a unique space within the greater Martini recipe canon, It’s an effortlessly easy cocktail to both make and drink, and one that exudes an understated cool. Here’s how to make one.