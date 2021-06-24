What’s pink, juicy, flavorful and best enjoyed on the beach during the summer? Watermelon, of course. There are few fruits that can beat this thirst-quencher once warm weather hits, and the way it shines in a cocktail only makes it that much better.

Watermelon’s vibrant salmon-red hue and delicate vegetal-fruity flavor add visual appeal and freshness to drinks of all types. Whether you want to blitz it in a blender and strain it for its juice, create a syrup with it, muddle it or just spike the fruit by sticking a bottle of tequila in it, the fruit is bound to leave you satisfied and revitalized. These are 11 watermelon-laced drinks to get your summer going.