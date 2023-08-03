With the meteoric rise of premium agave spirits and celebrity-backed brands, it may seem like vodka has fallen by the wayside. In fact, tequila is predicted to surpass vodka as the most valuable spirit in the United States by the end of 2023, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a drinks industry tracker.

But for now, vodka is still number one, leading some experts to believe that we’re already in the midst of a vodka renaissance. “It’s arguable that a vodka brand renaissance has already happened [and] is happening in the U.S.,” says Marten Lodewijks, director of consulting for the Americas at IWSR, who says this resurgence has been spearheaded by Tito’s Vodka.

Lodewijks says, however, that the vodka sector has not yet capitalized on premiumization since “it lacks both age and scarcity, which are often the engine of growth for other sectors like tequila, whiskey, and cognac.”

In order for the renaissance to endure, premiumization is just one of the factors that vodka must reevaluate. The others include innovation and responding to consumer and micro trends, which IWSR identified as flavored vodka, cocktail making, home-premise drinking occasions, and vodka-based RTDs.

Flavored Vodka

After White Claw RTDs disrupted the market in 2016, Ketel One reacted with the release of Ketel One Botanical in 2018. While flavored vodka isn’t new, this product—distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit—also responded to growing health and wellness trends.

“The launch of this unique spirit is the perfect example of how vodka brands can pivot, and prove their ability to innovate and capture emerging trends, which will be crucial for vodka’s continued success,” says Julie Yufe, senior vice president of vodka and rum at Diageo.

Flavored vodkas also eliminate some of the other ingredients needed to create a cocktail and saves on prep time, says Jonathan Pogash, founder of The Cocktail Guru.

Other products such as Humboldt’s Finest Hemp-Infused Vodka, St. George Spirits Green Chile Vodka, Grey Goose’s Essences, and the newly launched Stoli Chamoy are part of the long-term rise of flavored vodka that has grown from 3% of volume in 2001, to 6% in 2011 and 10% in 2021, according to IWSR.

Innovation & Premiumization

While flavored spirits add some ingenuity to the otherwise clear, flavorless liquor, there is still less experimentation permitted in the category. With tequila, for example, “the sub-categories within (flavored, blanco, reposado, añejo, cristalino, mezcal) keep consumers engaged in the brand portfolio,” says Lodewijks.

“Premium vodka brands are expensive, alienating consumers, and there hasn’t been much brand innovation in the space as a whole.” —James Morrissey, president and CEO of Global Brand Equities and co-owner of Sunny Vodka

Sure, some brands are experimenting with unique distillation processes (like Dune Laker from Distillery 98 using oyster filtration) and tapping ingredients other than grain (Upstate Vodka in New York uses apples while Hanson of Sonoma uses organic grapes), but the overarching necessity of any vodka brand is quality.

Quality, however, can often present a deterrent for new customers as premium spirits come with a hefty price tag. “Premium vodka brands are expensive, alienating consumers, and there hasn’t been much brand innovation in the space as a whole,” says James Morrissey, president and CEO of Global Brand Equities and co-owner of Sunny Vodka, a new brand that launched in March of this year.

Morrissey says Sunny Vodka was designed to dispel the myth that consumers must pay for quality. “We don’t believe that vodka has to be set at a luxury price point to be smooth and delicious,” he says.

Cocktail Culture

Though some brands are attempting to reposition vodka as a sipping spirit, such as Kástra Elión and Chopin, vodka producers might instead want to take advantage of the spirits’ versatility in cocktails.

“Cocktails are far more likely to be the driver of success,” says Lodewijks, noting that millennials and legal drinking age (LDA) Gen Zers particularly favor cocktails. Perhaps this is a result of nostalgia and the fact that classic cocktails are still front and center since emerging from our pandemic cocoons—a trend that Yufe refers to as “a return to something simpler and more comfortable.”

Vodka is a fail-safe base for classics like Martinis, Cosmopolitans, or Bloody Marys, as well as a canvas to get creative. “The Dirty Martini has gotten updates—using pickle brine instead of olive juice,” says Pogash, also noting that bartenders are responding to consumer desire for more natural ingredients along with premium spirits.

At-Home Drinking & RTDs

So, how does all this play into what we’re drinking in our homes? Yufe says that while classic cocktails are reappearing on menus across the country, they’re also the chosen serves at home. “We’re seeing the home bartender become increasingly savvy, and experimenting with cocktails in a way that is playful and irreverent, which is a sweet spot for vodka,” she says.

“[Vodka is] more familiar to consumers and were one of the first spirits to take over the RTD category in terms of a base, so it takes less marketing and education to get people on board.” —Jonathan Pogash, founder of The Cocktail Guru

At-home drinking is also a major sector for the consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, especially vodka-based RTDs. “They’re more familiar to consumers and were one of the first spirits to take over the RTD category in terms of a base, so it takes less marketing and education to get people on board,” says Pogash.

Both White Claw and Truly brands capitalized on this theory when they created a new line of regular and flavored vodka this spring. Lodewijks describes the category-crossing trend as a way to capture more occasions and build on their current levels of brand awareness established by their RTD success.

Celebrity Endorsements

Recognizable brand names like White Claw and Truly have become more important to vodka’s endurance than the celebrity nod of approval. Though vodka was a trendsetter when it comes to celebrity-backed spirits—think Ciroc and Sean Combs—Lodewijks notes that now, “the majority of celebrities have chosen tequila to be their category of choice.”

This doesn’t mean that experiential events, brand activation, and strategic partnerships should be overlooked, though. Tito’s Vodka has a presence at music festivals across the country, from Austin City Limits to Bonnaroo in Tennessee to The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Absolut has dabbled with artificial intelligence distillation and metaverse experiences at Coachella. Grey Goose is also pouring dollars into the metaverse. Ketel One has been the official spirits partner of the Emmy Awards in recent years and has also participated in Coachella sponsorship.

Yufe highlights how in-person activations further engagement with a target audience and create an emotional connection among loyal consumers. They’re also opportunities to “emphasize the craftsmanship and expertise behind the production process, leveraging [a brand’s] heritage and commitment to quality.” All this to say, consumers crave authenticity.

For now, vodka continues to hold a strong position as the leading spirit in the United States. According to The Spirits Business, in 2022, vodka sales per million-nine-liter-case in the U.S. totaled $76.9 million, while tequila and mezcal only reached $29.9 million. “Tequila sales are booming, but by no means does that indicate the vodka market is dying,” says Morrissey.