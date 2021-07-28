The best bartenders are also bookworms, constantly researching the latest tastes and trends. But with so many titles to choose from, it’s easy to wind up lost in a sea of stale prose and sloppy recipes. We’ve paged through the stack to give you the essential booze books to read this month.

If you tend to remember every detail about how a certain bottle looks, but all the verbiage from that Zoom lecture about the distillery has long slipped away, congratulations: You might be a visual learner.

Growing numbers of bar books are starting to recognize that not everyone learns the same way. Visual learners in particular absorb information best when they can see it, as in photos, illustrations, charts or maps. (By comparison, auditory learners need to hear information, while kinetic learners do best when they can engage in activities to understand a concept.)

For those who want to learn about drinks, the message is, Show me, don’t just tell me.

The trend toward more image-rich bar books has been on a trajectory in recent years. Books structured around flowcharts and grids, such as Gary Regan’s The Joy of Mixology and Cocktail Codex, from the Death & Co team, are often cited as favorite references with good reason. Similarly, Regarding Cocktails by Sasha Petraske diagrams individual cocktails to show its components at a glance. It’s no coincidence that all three of these books, as well as two of the three below, were penned by career bartenders.