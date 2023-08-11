In late 2022, everyone was talking about the Negroni Sbagliato—even if they didn’t know how to pronounce it.

The less familiar Negroni variation, created in Milan in 1967, experienced an unexpected moment in the spotlight when it was name-checked in an interview with two House of the Dragon stars that was posted on TikTok. The clip went viral, and the half-century-old cocktail—literally just a Negroni with prosecco replacing the gin, resulting in the addendum sbagliato, which loosely translates to “broken” or “mistaken”—was suddenly being ordered en masse in bars around the world.

Today, the prosecco supply chain has finally had a chance to recover, and time will tell how many former Negroni adherents who tried a Sbagliato for the first time last year will make a permanent shift to the lighter version of the drink. One thing’s for certain, though: there will be more surprise-hit cocktails to come. But what will they be?

Some publications have predicted that the Hugo Spritz, an elderflower-based cocktail first introduced in northern Italy in 2005, is destined to make a big appearance in 2023. But are there other sleeper contenders that might come out of the shadows to claim viral beverage dominance?

We asked some of the nation’s top bar professionals what they think might be the next cocktail to make a big unexpected splash. Here are their predictions.