It can be difficult to keep up with the ever-changing world of wine. There are so many producers, grapes and regions to discover. And just when you think you’ve finally gotten a handle on your favorite bottles, a new vintage is released, and suddenly there’s a fresh set of wines to taste and learn about and sometimes entirely new categories and styles.

There’s no need to forgo your time-honored favorites. But for curious drinkers eager to experience it all, it can be fun and rewarding to get to know the latest trends. Maybe you’ve already hopped on the Beaujolais bandwagon, fallen down the natural wine rabbit hole or discovered the savory pleasures of orange wine and other Eastern European specialities. Or perhaps you’re just beginning to branch out. Either way, these half-dozen wine styles that the most in-the-know wine folks are currently loving might just introduce you to your newest wine obsession.