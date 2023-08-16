Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Produced in Austin, Texas at the state’s first distillery since Prohibition, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is a pioneer in the country’s modern distilling resurgence. The highly successful brand has humble roots but is now the best-selling vodka in the country and one of the top-selling spirits in the U.S.

Our tasting panel notes Tito’s “clean” flavor profile, approachable nature, affordability, and easy mixability. They recommend using this vodka in a wide range of cocktails including the Vodka Soda, Moscow Mule, Cosmopolitan, and Bloody Mary.

Fast Facts Classification: Vodka Company: Fifth Generation, Inc. Producer: Tito’s Handmade Vodka Expression: Tito’s Handmade Vodka Still Type: Combination of column and pot stills ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Released: 1997 Price: $22 Awards: Double Gold, 2001 San Francisco World Spirits Competition; Distiller of the Year, Beverage World; Four Stars, 2001, 2007 Spirit Journal

Pros Great value for a bar or home bartender

Very approachable, with a balanced sweetness from the corn

Mixes well into a wide range of cocktails Cons Not incredibly complex as a Martini vodka

Slightly hot finish

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Alcohol, sweet corn, vanilla, cereal grain, cornbread, green vegetables, white and black pepper, anise, fennel, bright citrus, and lemon zest with a nice minerality

Palate: Grilled sweet corn, vanilla, cream, white and black pepper, red tree fruits, ripe pineapple, candy corn, toffee

Finish: Medium to long length, slightly hot with notes of black pepper, toffee, and toasted hazelnuts lingering on the palate

Similar bottles: Skyy, Absolut, Smirnoff, Svedka, Stoli, Ketel One

Suggested uses: Sipped straight up, chilled with citrus peel; mixed into cocktails like a Vodka Soda, Moscow Mule, Vodka Collins, Cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary, Lemon Drop, Screwdriver, or Greyhound

Our Review

Though our reviewers’ opinions differ on the complexity of the spirit, they all agree Tito’s Handmade Vodka is accessible, mixable, and reasonably priced.

“Overall, this is a wonderful example of a domestic, corn-based vodka that is approachable, complex, and very mixable,” says Tony Abou-Ganim.

“Tito’s is a pretty clean vodka at a fantastic price point,” says Julie Reiner. “There are no chemical notes, and it really does mix beautifully in cocktails.”

LP O’Brien finds that Tito’s “lacks complexity” but that it “has the ability to make a balanced beverage.”

Our tasting panel observes sweet corn, cereal grain, vanilla, and black pepper spice on the nose and palate.

Reiner finds this bottling “very clean” without the “off-putting chemical notes that some vodkas have.”

Abou-Ganim detects “a rich, full-bodied, creamy mouthfeel.”

Reiner concurs. “Tito’s has a nice body to it, and is a little creamy on the palate,” she says.

According to our reviewers, the finish is slightly hot, and is medium to long in length “with notes of black pepper lingering on the palate,” says Reiner.

All of our reviewers find Tito’s to be an excellent spirit for mixing into cocktails.

“Tito’s is a great mixing vodka,” says Reiner. “I would recommend it in a Vodka Soda, Moscow Mule, Vodka Collins, Cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary, [or] Lemon Drop.” She notes, however, that Tito’s may not be “the best [choice for a ] Vodka Martini.”

O’Brien suggests using this bottle for classic vodka cocktails, while Abou-Ganim finds that Tito’s “works well straight up, chilled with a swath of orange peel.”

Tito’s wallet-friendly price tag is a big selling point with each member of our tasting panel.

“[It is] great for [a bar’s] rail and a good option for the home bartender,” says O’Brien.

“The price is great, so it is perfect for budget-minded consumers,” says Reiner. “Tito’s is suited for a real vodka lover [and an] entry-level [drinker] who likes vodka in mixed drinks.”

Production

The distilling methods for Tito’s Handmade Vodka are largely kept under wraps and its process is a company secret, resulting in its “handmade” claim having been challenged over the years.

Tito’s is produced in Austin, Texas and is made with a base of yellow corn. The corn is non-GMO and is said to be locally harvested as well as sourced from the Midwest.

The vodka is distilled six times. It was originally distilled in an old-fashioned copper pot still but now is most likely distilled using a mix of column and pot stills, based on current production levels.

Charcoal is used to filter the distillate, and it is left unaged before bottling.

History

In 1995, Texas native Bert Butler Beveridge, nicknamed “Tito” in his youth, acquired the first official permit to distill in Texas—the first microdistillery license in the U.S. since Prohibition.

Beveridge named his company Fifth Generation, Inc. as a nod to his Texas roots. (His mom informed him that he’s actually a sixth-generation Texan after he had filed the name.)

In order to get the business up and running, Beveridge maxed out 19 credit cards and spent $90,000 to purchase 13 acres of property in Travis County, Texas. In 1997, Texas’ first legal distillery started production on Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Four years after launch, in 2001, Tito’s took home the Double Gold for Best Vodka at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). This would prove a fortuitous win and help to catapult the brand toward its future success.

Tito’s is now not only the market leader in the vodka category in the U.S. but also the best-selling spirit in each region across the country.

–Written and edited by Prairie Rose



Interesting Fact Mockingbird Distillery, the home of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, is named after the state bird of Texas. Beveridge was inspired by a flock of mockingbirds that took flight on his newly purchased property to name the distillery after the bird.