The Mai Tai may be one of the most famous rum-based cocktails ever created. It has also been famously riffed on and tweaked over the years—and not always successfully. There are entire Reddit threads dedicated to the worst Mai Tai recipes found in the wild.



That said, as far as adaptable cocktails go, the Mai Tai is easier than most to alter due to its fairly straightforward ingredient list and recipe. Bartender Ivy Mix, co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, New York, merged with her passion for mezcal with this classic drink when she created the smoky, complex Tia Mia—an anagram of Mai Tai.

In 2010, influential bar maven Julie Reiner opened the Hawaiian-themed restaurant and bar, Lani Kai, in New York City, and the Tia Mia was Mix’s contribution to the drinks list—her first on a Reiner cocktail menu. Lani Kai closed after a two-year run, but when Reiner and Mix partnered on Leyenda, the Tia Mia went on the opening menu and has remained a staple ever since. The cocktail is also featured in Mix’s book, Spirits of Latin America.



When Mix first started experimenting with this drink, she floated an ounce of mezcal atop a Mai Tai in place of the dark rum typically used. She eventually did away with the float altogether and swapped in a smoky mezcal and a funky Jamaican rum for the base. The orange curaçao, orgeat, and fresh lime juice hew to the traditional Mai Tai recipe, but the slightly modified proportions result in a drier, more complex drink.