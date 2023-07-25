Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Produced by the same distiller as Bruichladdich Scotch whisky on the isle of Islay, this gin is characterized by its unique distillation process and the addition of local Islay botanicals. Although it’s not classified as a London dry gin, our reviewers note that the juniper-forward gin shares many characteristics with this traditional style and would excel in classic gin cocktails like a Martini and Negroni.

Our tasting panel finds this bottling to be slightly pricey compared to its competitors, but they all affirm the excellent quality of the distillate and its balanced, bold flavors.

Fast Facts Classification: Dry gin Company: Remy Cointreau Producer: Bruichladdich Distillery Company Expression: The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Still Type: Lomond still ABV: 46% Aged: Unaged Released: 2011 Price: $42.99

Pros Well distilled

Balanced botanical flavor profile

Excellent in classic gin cocktails like Martinis and Negronis Cons Relatively expensive

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Juniper, pine, pepper, orris root, lemon, mint, coriander, moss, salt, hint of vanilla

Palate: Juniper, citrus zest, pepper, elderflower, licorice

Finish: Medium and pleasant, with notes of chamomile, licorice, and vanilla

Similar bottles: Bombay Sapphire, Sipsmith, Tanqueray 10, Beefeater 24

Suggested uses: Classic cocktails like a Martini or Negroni; citrus-forward cocktails

Our Review

Our reviewers spoke highly of this bold and balanced juniper-forward gin, stating that it is particularly well suited to classic cocktails like Martinis and Negronis.

Although this bottling is not billed as a London dry gin, our tasting panel notes that it has many similar characteristics, such as a juniper-forward flavor profile. In addition to juniper, they highlight the presence of citrus and herbs on the nose and palate.

“[The palate] is like a soft cashmere sweater woven from the brightest yarns,” says Jeffrey Morgenthaler. “[There’s] a silky smooth texture, yet bright and bold botanicals that swirl into a soft and bright medley of herbs and fruits.”

Jacques Bezuidenhout characterizes the palate as “dry, subtle, and balanced,” while LP O’Brien detects “juniper, citrus zest, and florality.”

Morgenthaler finds the finish relatively short, while Bezuidenhout notes a medium-to-long finish with no heat spikes, despite the relatively high 46% ABV. O’Brien observes notes of vanilla, licorice, and chamomile tea on the finish.

Because it drinks like a London dry, this bottling is a natural match for classic gin cocktails, according to our reviewers. “This is one of my favorite Martini gins, absolutely stunning with a lemon twist,” says Morgenthaler, who also adds that it would work well in a Gin Fizz.

“This gin is elegantly balanced and dry, so will work in classics where London dry style gins shine, like a Negroni,” says Bezuidenhout. “It would be great in a 50/50 Martini with all the botanicals.”

“It could also be successful with riffs on modern classics, but any classic boozy stirred drink or highball would be a win,” says O’Brien. She specifically recommends trying it in Martinis and Gin & Tonics.

O’Brien says this bottling will appeal in particular to fans of Bombay Sapphire who are willing to experiment and spend slightly more.

Our reviewers acknowledge this bottling’s higher price tag compared to other gins in the market, but have differing opinions on its value.

“There are alternative options that are similar to what is being offered at a slightly lower price,” says O’Brien.

Morgenthaler says this bottling is “worth the money” and calls it “a nearly perfect gin.”

“This is for the gin enthusiast and experienced gin drinker,” says Bezuidenhout.

Production

The Botanist is produced at Bruichladdich Distillery on the isle of Islay in Scotland. It is distilled using nine traditional gin botanicals (juniper berries, cassia bark, angelica root, coriander seed, cinnamon bark, lemon and orange peel, licorice root, orris root), as well as 22 native Islay botanicals. The latter ingredients are hand-picked by botanists Richard and Mavis Gulliver, and include apple mint, peppermint leaves, and mugwort leaves.

The bottling is distilled with the only surviving Lomond still, which was rescued from the now-defunct Inverleven Single Malt Distillery and has features of both a column still and copper pot still. The nine traditional botanicals are macerated overnight in a 100% wheat spirit and spring water from nearby James Brown Spring.

This infusion then passes through a second botanical basket with the foraged Islay botanicals. The distillation process takes 17 hours. The distillate is cut to bottle proof with the same spring water that is used in the distillation process.

History

In 2010, scotch producer Bruiddlachich’s wash still had to be temporarily removed, making space for a gin still. Bruichladdich’s then-head distiller Jim McEwan looked to Islay for the botanicals to flavor the gin.

Bruichladdich recovered an old Lomond still from the defunct Inverleven Distillery. Designed in 1955 by Alistair Cunningham and Arthur Warren, the Lomond still—a cross between a column still and a single pot still—was characterized by its ability to produce multiple styles of malt whisky. McEwan made a few adjustments, including the addition of a botanical chamber that holds the more delicate botanicals that are foraged on the island.

Adam Hannett has served as head distiller for all Bruichladdich expressions, including The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, since 2015.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact This gin employs the only Lomond still that remains in existence. This cross between a Coffey still and a pot still was originally used to distill whisky, and is today named the “Ugly Betty” still.