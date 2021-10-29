Curious About Pink Gins? Here Are the Best We've Found

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Looking to dive into the world of pink gin but not sure where to start? We’ve got your back. Contrary to their clear counterparts, pink gins are macerated with botanicals and fruits post-distillation to achieve their colorful hue. However, not all pink gins are created equal. Each pink gin on the market is crafted using a very specific Rolodex of botanicals and fruits (as well as a meticulously curated schedule of maceration times) to create an expression’s unique flavor profile. Curious to learn more but not sure where to start? Check out this curated list of our favorite pink gins, as well as everything you need to know about the topic, here.

