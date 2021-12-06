The 11 Best Personalized Bar Gifts in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Drinking is not generic. What you want in your glass is highly personalized. So the glass should be personalized, too. Luckily, there are many outlets that allow you to customize your bar equipment with your name, initials, or other individualized signifiers. From big buckets for ice and bottles to the straw that you sip your cocktail with, there is a personlized item for every kind of mixologist. Lay claim to your prowess as a home bartender with one of these intriguing options. They’re great for just showing off with a couple friends, and they also make a splash at larger gatherings—weddings, anniversaries, graduations—when you want a stylish way to commemorate the person being fêted. Here are our favorites.

Material : Paper | Dimensions : Available in sizes 6”x6” to 11”x14” | Weight : Varies depending on size and number of pages | Color(s) : Varies depending on style

What else does a proud home bartender want to give their friends but a permanent reminder of how good the cocktails were are their last party? With Shutterfy, you can whip up a set of readable keepsakes to hand out at last call at your place. Just choose your template, upload your drinks photos and customize the pages to add in your recipes in any way you want them presented. No time to create the book yourself? Use the Make My Book Service, and a Shutterfly designer will turn it around for your approval within three days.

There are a lot of monogrammable coaster sets out there. But most of them are flimsy, cheap, or undistinguished. That’s not the case with this sexy set of coasters from West Elm. This handsome foursome of marble drinks holders is hand-cut along the stone’s natural edge, giving each coaster a unique profile. Gilded edging ups the stylishness, and your initials etched into them are just the cherry on the top.

One of the most celebrated mixologists of our time, Charles Joly knows his way around a bar. This bucket is his design, made for both looks and function. It’s made of sleek, polished stainless steel, decorated in a series of handsome debossed bands, with a stainless steel handle for carrying, and an Acacia wood lid, complete with a set of ice tongs that fits right under the lid’s stainless handle. But its best feature is the hardest to see: an internal drip gate for separating any meltwater from pristine ice. To really lay claim to it, you can initialize it in any of six styles.

Upload your own design or, if you’re going for initials, choose among ten different fonts to create a custom way of festooning your ice cubes. There are five options for handles, from wood to vintage copper or gold to silver- or gold-plated brass, and the heavy, durable brass stamp engraves to a 3.5mm depth when it is pressed down onto the surface of your ice cubes.

There’s just something special about hand-blown glass. With its seamless surface and rounded edges, it feels organic and alive, yet appealingly vintage at the same time. This streamlined decanter has a minimalist design with no etching to allow the liquor inside it to shine. There’s an attractive symmetry between its thick bottom and its heavy lip and globelike, solid stopper, and its square shape lends it an old-timey, classic-cocktail vibe. Best of all, you can personalize it to turn it into a heirloom.

Your personalization comes in nine different choices, with a whopping 90 characters of text to play with. What more could you want from the gear you need to enjoy a shared dram? How about a 1-year replacement warranty? Yes, you get that, too.

The four rocks glasses and the leather coasters all have your customized message on them, and they come with a fancy carrying case, inside of which are eight attractive whiskey stones, and a bespoke set of tongs.

Home mixologists look like they mean business in this substantial, butcher-style apron. Made of tough canvas held together with adjustable leatherlike shoulder straps, this protective garment features two ample front pockets for easy access to one’s wine key, muddler, swizzle stick, and more. And everyone will know whose it is because the owner’s name appears in all-capped white stitching across the chest, with whatever honorific you choose embroidered in script below it in any number of colors: “Drinks Star,” “Booze Babe,” whatever fits within 16 characters.

Flat-bottomed for practicality but rimmed with a luxe band of gold, this set of four wine glasses dresses up casual occasions. Best of all, for an added charge, you can personalize them with initials or a name of your choice. Offered at a reasonable price, they’re the perfect gift for the oenophile who likes the pleasure of a sip during weeknight family dinners. Though hand-washing is recommended, they’re also dishwasher safe.

Material : BPA - and phthalate-free PET plastic | Dimensions : Varies with number of letters | Weight : Varies with number of letters | Color(s): 23 different choices

Nowadays, with sustainability top-of-mind, everyone wants a reusable, recyclable straw of their own to replace the single-use plastic ones that many bars still use. What could be more fun than the reusable straw of your childhood, the Krazy Straw? We’ll tell you what: a personalized Krazy Straw, the colorful tube between the drink and your lips twisted to spell out your name. These safe, hand-washable goodies come in a host of colors and patterns from clear transparent to American-flag rainbow stripes. And they’re available in bulk, so they get cheaper the more you buy.

Imagine an old-timey tumbler festooned with leafy arrow designs between which is hand-etched in bold 19th-century style typeface . . . the name of your cat. Or your college. Or your loved one. They’ll carve whatever you want to say on this set of four sleek, heavy-bottomed rocks glasses, as long as it’s less than 14 characters. If you can’t decide between your cat, college, loved one, or mother, get one of each because they’re so accommodating at Love and Victory that they’ll etch something different on each dishwasher-safe glass.

Looking to turn a special bottle of spirit, your favorite wine or Champagne into an even more exclusive gift? Reserve Bar has you covered. For an additional $50 (on top of the bottle itself) you can create your own personalized message on the face of the bottle, directly above the label. You'll have three lines to play with, keeping it within 15 characters each, to express your own custom engraved message, making for a very individualized gift for the holidays or special occasion.

Final Verdict

Reserve Bar's Custom Engraved Bottles (view at Reserve Bar) is a special one-of-a-kind gift, but the square hand-blown glass decanter (view at Pottery Barn) allows you to put initials (yours or someone else’s) on a truly sexy piece of barware.

What to Look for

Reliability

Check out any online customer reviews. Did people before you get the item(s) in a timely manner with the proper insignia on them? If not, move on. You’ll be saving yourself potential time and money but also a lot of disappointment.

Flexibility

Some monogramming services only give you a tiny amount of design choices. You want one that allows your imagination to run wild so that you create a truly unique keepsake. Look for products with a wide range of etching styles.

Scalability

Personalized tumblers, decanters, and the like make awesome party favors for special occasions. The best sources for this gear offer a series of graduated discounts, depending on how many your order.

FAQs

How much time do you need to order customized barware?

That depends on the item and the supplier.

If this is for party favors, can you order in bulk?

You should be able to order in bulk, and the more you order, the bigger the discount you should receive. But policies vary from producer to producer. Always check the small print, or get a customer service representative on the phone and ask for the details.

Is it more customary to have things monogrammed with initials or the last name?

Initials are more customary, and there are several reasons why. They take up less space on smaller items. Since they represent first, last, and middle names, they’re more individualized. Finally, since they’re all capital letters, they lend themselves to elegant font treatments.

Why Trust Liquor.com?

Betsy Andrews has written about drinks for more than two decades. She keeps an extensive home bar filled with gear, including shakers and jiggers with her name on them. And she’s ordered her share of monogrammed flasks to gift to friends and family.

