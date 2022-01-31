The Best Cheap Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whiskey, wherever it’s produced, is made out of fermented grain and aged in wood. Storied whiskeys rest in barrels stacked in rickhouses for many years. All that storage space and coopered wood can be expensive, and collectors can drive prices up on older bottles.

But not all whiskeys cost a small fortune. There are plenty of great, everyday bottles for your home, and some of them come from producers of those pricey collectibles. These less costly bottles are just more numerous; their production runs are larger. Or they’re not as long-aged. Some come at a relative bargain.

“Distilleries have realized that they need to put forward an affordable entry-level [whiskey], and a variety of them,” says Flavien Desoblin, owner of New York’s The Brandy Library and Copper and Oak. “What you expect from such whiskey is you could be both sipping and mixing. It’s almost a prerequisite that it can be enhanced by ice and water and also a good base for cocktails."

Read on for the best affordable whiskeys you can get right now, based on industry input.