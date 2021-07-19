The 8 Best Bar Table Sets to Buy in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

You’ve learned to store your vermouth in the fridge. You don’t stir your cocktails in your metal shaker tin anymore (you have a real mixing glass for that). You know how to zest a lemon for the perfect garnish. You’re a real home bartender, and you want your home bar to reflect that. So it’s time for a bar—and let’s throw in some stools while we’re at it.

But wait, before you dive in, really think about what you want out of your bar—and what you want your bar to be made of. Bartender Jena Ellenwood of Dear Irving in New York City loves reclaimed wood. “Marble is gorgeous but can be hard to clean,” she cautions. “I worked at a place with gorgeous white marble, but it soaked everything in and also broke everything, so be careful.” Along with the actual bartop itself, she also considers things like storage and shelves for cocktail books as well as bottles.

You also want to think about how you can add your own personal touch to the bar to really make it your own. Ellenwood recalls her father’s bar. “There’s a little velvet rope to rope off the bar from the guests,” she says. And on the bar itself are written mementos from friends. “Stories etched or sharpied into the wood, funny one-liners, inside jokes,” she says. Emanuele Balestra, bar director of hotel Le Majestic in Cannes, France, brings a touch of nature into his bar, going so far as to send patrons home with local herbs. We’re not saying you have to offer parting gifts like him, but adorning your bar with some fresh, live herbs makes garnishes easy and adds to the atmosphere.

Now that you’re inspired, find your perfect home bar top and stool set with these picks.