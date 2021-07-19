The 8 Best Bar Table Sets to Buy in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
You’ve learned to store your vermouth in the fridge. You don’t stir your cocktails in your metal shaker tin anymore (you have a real mixing glass for that). You know how to zest a lemon for the perfect garnish. You’re a real home bartender, and you want your home bar to reflect that. So it’s time for a bar—and let’s throw in some stools while we’re at it.
But wait, before you dive in, really think about what you want out of your bar—and what you want your bar to be made of. Bartender Jena Ellenwood of Dear Irving in New York City loves reclaimed wood. “Marble is gorgeous but can be hard to clean,” she cautions. “I worked at a place with gorgeous white marble, but it soaked everything in and also broke everything, so be careful.” Along with the actual bartop itself, she also considers things like storage and shelves for cocktail books as well as bottles.
You also want to think about how you can add your own personal touch to the bar to really make it your own. Ellenwood recalls her father’s bar. “There’s a little velvet rope to rope off the bar from the guests,” she says. And on the bar itself are written mementos from friends. “Stories etched or sharpied into the wood, funny one-liners, inside jokes,” she says. Emanuele Balestra, bar director of hotel Le Majestic in Cannes, France, brings a touch of nature into his bar, going so far as to send patrons home with local herbs. We’re not saying you have to offer parting gifts like him, but adorning your bar with some fresh, live herbs makes garnishes easy and adds to the atmosphere.
Now that you’re inspired, find your perfect home bar top and stool set with these picks.
Best Overall: Andover Mills Alexandre 3-Piece Bar Height Dining Set
Affordable
Multi-purpose storage
Attractive design
Assembly required
Limited color choices
What’s Included: 1 table with wine storage, a shelf, glass racks, and 2 stools
This set provides a nearly all-in-one bar set up for your home. All you need is a sink, a fridge, and some ice. The bar itself includes wine storage, a shelf for other bottles or bar tools, and four rows of glass racks so you can hang glassware. (Note from Ellenwood: “Hanging glass racks are pretty but get dusty fast if you don’t use them often.” So be ready to serve drinks often or be ready with the duster.)
Available in brown or grey-toned wood, the design will work well in a variety of decor styles. And while it’s not as compact as some, you can push the bar against the wall for extra space when you aren’t using it. This is the ideal set for the everyday home bartender—someone for whom a 5 p.m. Manhattan is not an uncommon occurrence, someone whose friends trust them to make them something more complicated than a Gin & Tonic.
Best Budget: P PURLOVE 3-Piece Modern Pub Set
Affordable
Includes storage
Compact
Assembly required
Room for just two
What’s Included: 1 table with 3 shelves and 2 stools
With its clean lines and neutral colors, this simple, three-piece pub set can slide into almost any home. You can use the handy shelves to store glassware or bar tools, and the stools slide under the table for easy storage when you aren’t using them. The bar surface is about three and a half feet long, so you’ll have ample space to shake up Jungle Birds or present an array of Martini garnishes to your guests.
While the black and brown wood and metal set is the most affordable, you could opt to spend a little more for the gold and marble set, which also includes cushioned seats.
Best Splurge: Park View 3-Piece Pub Set
Stools have backs and arms
Leather cushions
Oak finishes
Not compact
Assembly required
What’s Included: 1 table, 2 stools
Your at-home bar will feel like a classic, cozy pub with this three-piece set. With comfortable, cushioned stools that have both backs and armrests and a classic oak finish, this set will add a sense of gravitas and authority to any space. This is a grown-up’s bar set, and it calls for a snifter of brandy or a Perfect Manhattan. It’s a real furniture set with a grown-up price tag to match (we’re talking double anything else on this list). This set is for people who have strong opinions when it comes to scotch and know that a real Martini is made with vermouth—not just vodka. Do it justice with a working fireplace and an old-school dartboard.
Best Modern: Carson Carrington Viborg Wood Bar Stool and Table Set
Contemporary design
Compact
Small supportive back on stools
No storage
No choice on finish
What’s Included: 1 table, 2 stools
Sleek and contemporary, this wood and leather bar set can hold its own next to an Eames chair. With a walnut wood finish and dark leather upholstery, it stands out without shouting. It’s classic and modern at the same time, thanks to its clean lines and rounded finishes. The table provides you enough space to make a cocktail while two friends enjoy the fruits of your labor. And the stools offer more support and cushion than many others, so you can relax and sip your drink for as long as you like. If you like the minimalist appearance but powerful punch of a Gibson, this set is for you. But it’s also for you, guy who sous vides his own cocktails.
Best Compact: Winsome Suzanne 3-PC Set Space Saver Kitchen
Space-saving
Drawers for storage
Available in various finishes
Short bar surface
No glass or bottle storage
What’s Included: 1 table with drop leaf extension, 2 stools, 2 drawers
If you don’t always want your bar setup front and center, opt for this ultra-compact, roll-away set. Keep it as is for a slim bartop—good for setting down a couple of drinks along with a small bowlful of nuts—or pull out the leaf to extend the surface into a small table, giving you enough space to prep a cocktail while others gather round to watch with awe at your stirring prowess. When you’re done, drop the leaf, slide the stools into their place under the tabletop, and roll everything back into its corner. As an added bonus, there are two drawers, so you can store things like wine openers, coasters, and napkins.
Best Design: Malvern Wood Pub Table with Faux Leather Upholstered Barstools
Includes storage
Compact
Seats have hooks for bags
Expensive
No backs on stools
What’s Included: 1 table with shelf, 2 stools
If you’ve ever reached under a bar and yelped with excitement upon feeling a hook for your bag, then this bar set is for you. The stools include hooks on the side, so you and your friends can keep clutter at a minimum. There’s a shelf under the bar, perfect for bottles of wine. And the stools neatly slide under the table for space-saving storage. Both the table and the stools include footrests—another coveted quality at any bar—and the stools are upholstered in faux leather for an elegant look and modest cushioning. This is a well-thought-out design that combines form and function. Pour yourself a neat glass of rye and enjoy.
Best Vintage Inspired: Anself 3 Piece Bar Table and Chair Set
Made of durable, weather-resistant acacia
Suitable for indoors or outdoors
Vintage tiki looks
No storage
No cushions on stools
What’s Included: 1 table, 2 chairs
Give your home bar vintage tropical vibes with this slatted wooden bar set. Ideal for the home bartender who collects mugs that look like pufferfish and owns a Scorpion Bowl, the set includes two stools for friends to sit at while you stand behind the bar like the pro that you are. And though it’s available from big stores, it looks like a piece you found while on vacation in Key West. Just be sure that you definitely want a bar and not just another multi-purpose surface. There’s no mistaking it for a breakfast table, this is a real bar.
Best Round: Flash Furniture Round Metal Indoor-Outdoor Bar Table Set
Comes in various colors
Suitable for indoors or outdoors
Includes four stools
Not compact
No cushions on stools
What’s Included: 1 table, 2 stools
Available in nine colors, ranging from forest green to mandarin orange to fire engine red, this set is for the entertainer who wants their bar to pop. They’re the types who are blending up big batches of Mango Margaritas—complete with Tajin rim—or shaking up fresh Strawberry Daiquiris for a crowd.
While this set is perfectly at home inside (as long as “inside” has a modern feel and bold color statements), it is also perfect for the patio. Ready for the weather, this metal set comes with four stackable stools with drainage holes, so you don’t have to worry if you left them out in the rain, which you are likely to do after a pitcher of margs.
Final Verdict
Finding a bar set that’s right for you is a personal journey. But for this home bartender, the perfect pick is the Andover Mills Alexandre 3-Piece Bar Height Dining Set (view at Wayfair). It balances style with function, including both bottle and glass storage. And the design is unobtrusive, so it can work well in a lot of homes. The Flash Furniture Round Metal Indoor-Outdoor Bar Table Set (view at Walmart) is another great option, though, with its bright colors and outdoor-friendly design.
What to Look for in a Bar Table Set
Bartop
If you want a bar tabletop that serves as a workspace, as well as a place to enjoy a drink, look for one that is tall enough that you don’t have to bend over to garnish a cocktail. “You want a counter that is tall enough to stand behind and lean on comfortably,” Ellenwood says. “Love the lean.” As for the material, Balestra recommends oak—but any water-resistant wood will work—or scratch-resistant zinc if you’re really serious about creating a truly professional set-up.
Stools
Check to see how the stools are stored if space is an issue, and look for footrests and stool backs if you are concerned about comfort. “If you have two or three drinks, your legs get tired if they are dangling,” says Balestra. Ellenwood agrees, “I need to rest my feet on something, I am short!”
Durability
If you want the freedom to move from indoors to outdoors, check the material of the bar to make sure it is all-weather. Metal or wicker are good options.
Storage
Storage never hurts, so check to see if there is any shelving or drawers included in the build.
Style
This is a piece of furniture we’re talking about. So look for a set that will mesh well with the design of your home and your cocktailing style.
FAQs
What's the average height of a bar/pub top table?
Typically, bar top tables are around 40 to 42 inches high, putting them around hip or waist-high. This is a great height for working with your hands and making cocktails.
How much weight can the stools average?
Depending on their material, stools can take anywhere from 200 to 500 pounds.
Do you need tools to put it together?
Most bar sets sold at big stores will need some assembly. In general, you should probably have at least a couple of screwdrivers on hand to put the pieces together.
Why Trust Liquor.com?
Justine Sterling is an experienced spirits writer and cocktail recipe developer. She has been writing about the wide world of drinking—from new spirits to cocktail trends to wines and beers—for over a decade. Her home bar (built by her very capable husband) is always stocked with a range of spirits, from the staples to the downright strange, and she has serious opinions about Martinis.
