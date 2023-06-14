Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Founded in 2019 by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, spirit industry veterans Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan, and the Lopez family of Jesús Maria in Jalisco, Mexico, Teremana has grown at a rapid pace, claiming to sell more than one million nine-liter cases in 2022. Our tasting panel finds the producer’s blanco tequila pleasant and suitable for mixing, if slightly one-note. They observe that its rounded, soft, and slightly sweet flavor profile is best-suited to bright, citrusy cocktails like Margaritas.

Fast Facts Classification: Blanco tequila Company: Siete Bucks Spirits Producer: Teremana Expression: Blanco Tequila NOM: 1613 Still Type: Copper pot still, twice-distilled ABV: 43% Aged: Unaged Released: 2019 Price: $33

Pros Approachable flavor profile

Affordable choice for mixing into classic tequila cocktails like Margaritas

Bottle includes production and nutrition information Cons Not particularly complex

Finish may strike some as slightly hot and bitter

Our Review

Affordable and widely available, Teremana offers a pleasant but simplistic blanco tequila that is best for mixing into cocktails, according to our tasting panel.

Both Jacques Bezuidenhout and Joaquín Simó observe a rounded and soft palate, which Simó likens to “drinking tequila through a cashmere sweater.” They find the expression’s agave notes to be overshadowed by more prominent notes of vanilla and an overall sweetness.

“[The flavors] are pleasant, if simple and a bit muted,” says Simó.

Bezuidenhout offers a similar assessment.“[It’s] approachable and not overly complex with agave flavors,” he says.

Misty Kalkofen has a more critical opinion, characterizing the nose as “unpleasant in a burn-y kind of way” and the finish as bitter.

Bezuidenhout finds Teremana’s blanco expression suitable for sipping neat. Simó and Kalkofen suggest it’s best used as an approachable base in simple, citrus-forward cocktails like a Margarita or Tequila Soda. Kalkofen notes that, depending on your palate, you may need to adjust standard cocktail recipes.

“Check your specs before serving to guests as the sweet palate may require some tweaking of proportions,” says Kalkofen.

Our reviewers acknowledge this tequila’s affordable price point, but find some bottles on the market to represent a better value. “[This tequila] is pretty in-line with the prevailing softness that has come to define tequila in the last few years,” says Simó. “It’s a perfectly acceptable choice, but I would rather pay a few dollars more…and get a lot more agave flavor.”

Production

Teremana is produced at its own distillery, Destilería Teremana de Agave (NOM 1613), in small batches, by the Lopez family. Its blanco expression is made with 100% blue agave from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico that takes about six to eight years to mature. Teremana roasts its agave piñas in traditional brick ovens for three days, and shreds the agave to extract its natural juices before employing fermentation in open tanks. The blanco tequila is distilled in handmade copper stills that were made by a local artisan, and bottled after distillation.

History

A fan of tequila, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson worked with spirits industry veterans Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan and the Lopez family of Jesús Maria in Jalisco, Mexico, to launch Teremana in 2019. According to the brand, Johnson sipped more than 113 different distillations before landing on a recipe. Johnson, Austin, Fagnan, and the Lopez family all co-own the company, along with Dany Garcia.

Teremana says 100% of its spent agave fibers are used as natural compost for its agave fields, and that it uses a state-of-the-art water filtration system to clean wastewater left over from production. The brand also produces reposado and añejo expressions.

Global company Mast-Jägermeister bought a share in Teremana for an undisclosed sum in 2022, with plans to roll out the brand internationally.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan

Interesting Fact The spirit’s name roughly translates to “spirit of the earth.” “Terra” is the Latin word for earth and “mana” translates to “spirit” in Polynesian.