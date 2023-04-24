At Bar Flores, in Los Angeles’s Echo Park neighborhood, owner Karla Flores-Mercado’s bar program takes an emphasis on agave spirits and applies it to a wide range of cocktails, both new and old. So when it came time to create an Espresso Martini for the menu, she naturally reached for tequila instead of the drink’s usual vodka.

“We started getting a lot of calls for Espresso Martinis, and I was like, how can I make something tasty that still represents our brand?” says Flores-Mercado.

Flores-Mercado found a balance that would appeal to the nature of the original cocktail while keeping in line with Bar Flores’s vision and offering guests something new. “The earthiness and saltiness of [tequila] blend really well with everything that you think of in an Espresso Martini, like coffee and chocolate,” she says.

For the coffee component, Flores-Mercado uses a coffee concentrate from nearby Woodcat Coffee and Caffe Lolita Coffee Liqueur. This combination grounds the cocktail with a deep flavor profile that she likens to piloncillo—unrefined raw sugar that has burnt caramel notes. A small amount of Zucca Rabarbero Amaro rounds out the drink with rich chocolate and bitter orange notes, while lemon oils “brighten it up.”

“Espresso Martinis are always delicious, but they run a little bit on the sweeter side,” says Flores-Mercado. “[This] feels like a cocktail and less like a dessert.”

When mixing the drink, Flores-Mercado advises to go easy on the ice in the shaker. “Using less ice and giving it a lot of room for there to be a little bit of air in there is what’s going to give you that really gorgeous thick foam,” she says.