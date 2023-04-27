Whether you have a blanco, reposado, or añejo bottle of tequila on hand, the agave spirit’s earthy and slightly sweet flavor profile will shine in a wide range of cocktails. Crisp and citrusy blanco tequila blends seamlessly into sours and other drinks, while aged expressions like reposado and añejo work well in Old Fashioned and Manhattan riffs.

From classics like the Margarita to more modern creations like the Siesta, here are 28 delicious cocktails tequila fans should add to their repertoire.