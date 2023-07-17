Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Tanqueray London Dry Gin is an iconic bottling and one of the best-selling gin brands in the world. An archetype of the London dry gin category, our reviewers emphasize its deft balance of juniper spice and citrus zest that lingers from the nose to a long finish. Our tasting panel also unanimously agree that this is an essential bottle for classic gin cocktails and citrus-forward drinks.

Fast Facts Classification: London dry Company: Diageo Producer: Tanqueray Expression: London Dry Gin Still Type: Copper Pot ABV: 47.3% Aged: Unaged Released: 1830 Price: $24.99 Awards: Platinum, 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Pros A gin drinker’s gin

An archetype of the London dry gin category

Citrus-forward notes that excel in classic and citrusy cocktails Cons Juniper-forward flavor profile may overwhelm novice gin drinkers

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Bright and fresh, with notes of juniper, green pine needles, citrus peels, hints of pepper, and dried coriander

Palate: Rich and juniper-forward, with notes of pine, pepper, angelica root, lime zest, licorice, and dried orange peel

Finish: Big, bold, long, and rich, with lingering notes of juniper oils, citrus, and licorice

Similar bottles: Beefeater, Bombay Dry

Suggested uses: Classic cocktails like the Gin & Tonic, Martini, Negroni, Gimlet, and Singapore Sling; drinks that incorporate citrus

Our Review

This iconic London dry gin garnered consistently high marks across all categories with our tasting panel. They collectively recommend Tanqueray London Dry Gin as a staple in classic cocktails and any drinks involving citrus.

“I love Tanqueray Gin,” says LP O’Brien. “It is a standout [bottling] with its whole citrus heart integration during the distillation process.”

Jeffrey Morgenthaler notes that “along with brands like Beefeater, Gordon’s, and Bombay, [Tanqueray] defines the category of London dry gin.”

Our reviewers each recognize intense citrus and juniper notes upfront.

“The nose is juniper, green pine needles, and citrus in your face, in the best possible way,” says Jacques Bezuidenhout, who, along with Morganthaler, also observes hints of pepper and coriander.

Rich juniper continues on the palate. O’Brien describes the palate as “juniper-forward” with pine and citrus zest coming through. Both Morganthaler and Bezuidenhout point out that the peppery juniper flavor segues into a warm, earthy spice of angelica root for a bittersweet licorice finish.

The “finish is big and bold,” says Bezuidenhout. “At 47.3% [ABV], this shows its strength through quality distillation. [There are] no unbalanced heat spikes.”

Morganthaler adds that “the finish is long and rich. Those fatty juniper oils and licorice linger on the palate for a long, slow finish.”

All of our reviewers recommend this gin for classic cocktails. O’Brien loves using the bottling for both “classics and riffs” and “anything that incorporates citrus.”

Morganthaler goes further to say, “Tanqueray excels in cocktails that call for lime juice. The high acidity of lime cuts through those fatty Tanqueray oils. We use it in a classic Gimlet made with a bright housemade lime cordial at our bar, but fresh juice Gimlets made with Tanqueray are gorgeous as well.”



Production

Tanqueray London Dry Gin is produced at one of the largest distilleries in Europe, the Cameronbridge Distillery located in Cameron Bridge—a village in Fife, Scotland, near Edinburgh.



The full Tanqueray recipe, unchanged since it was first distilled in 1830, is a trade secret, but the four known botanicals used are Tuscan juniper, coriander seeds, licorice, and angelica root.

Tanqueray is made in the traditional London dry method by macerating botanicals in a neutral grain spirit, which is distilled a second time with juniper and additional botanicals. The resulting spirit is then diluted with water to proof.

History

In 1830, brothers Charles and Edward Tanqueray opened a distillery to produce their namesake gin in the Bloomsbury district in the West End of London, England.

It was a fortuitous time to go into gin-making thanks to the recent invention of the column still, which allowed for better quality gins to be produced. With continuous distillation and a newly discovered double distillation process, Tanqueray was one of the first to produce a refined new style of gin: London dry.

When Charles died in 1868, his son Charles Waugh took over the business. Thirty years later, after building the brand to great success, Waugh negotiated a merger with one of the company’s biggest rivals, Gordon’s Gin. By the late 1800s, Tanqueray Gordon & Co. was the world’s largest gin company in the world, after which Tanqueray gin was introduced to the United States.

In 1941, during World War II, Tanqueray’s London distillery was nearly destroyed by bomb raids. Escaping destruction was a copper pot still nicknamed “Old Tom.” According to Diageo senior archivist Joanne McKerchar, in order to save the beloved still, the distillery staff doused the stillhouse with water. Still in use today, “Old Tom” is more than 200 years old.

The distillery was rebuilt and remained in the heart of London until the 1980s when it moved to nearby Essex. In the late 1990s, international beverage conglomerate Diageo took over operations and moved the distillery and all production from England to Cameronbridge Distillery in Fife, Scotland, where Tanqueray continues to be produced to this day.



–Written and edited by Prairie Rose



Interesting Fact Tanqueray’s biggest market is the United States. It was said to be a favorite of the “Rat Pack” and was supposedly Frank Sinatra’s favorite gin. According to cocktail lore, President Roosevelt mixed up a cocktail with Tanqueray London Dry Gin to mark the end of Prohibition in 1933.