A Dozen Sweet Vermouths for Mixing or Sipping

Rosso, rouge, rojo, red—it goes by many names in various places around the world, but whichever ruby-hued name you call it by, sweet vermouth is arguably one of the most important spirit sidekicks in drink-making. But it doesn’t need to always play a supporting role: If you haven’t explored the charms of this fortified and aromatized wine over ice with nothing but a slice of citrus, your drinking life is about to change for the better.

What differentiates it from its white (dry or semi-dry) sibling? Well, in addition to the color, the answer’s in the category’s name. Sweet vermouth typically has a higher addition of cane sugar—between 130 to 150 grams per liter. It also often, though not always, contains the addition of caramel for coloring, hence its mahogany-red hue.

In other respects, sweet vermouth resembles its colorless sibling. All have a base of predominantly still wine with some type of shelf-life-extending booze added, often a grape-based neutral spirit, without which its shelf life (like any wine) would be mere days, which also serves to boost the ABV into the 15-20% range. Note that you’ll still want to keep an opened bottle in the fridge and use it up within a few weeks. Crucially, all vermouths also contain wormwood, plus a bevy of other botanicals. Those botanicals vary from brand to brand, in which lies the fun of trying different versions.

It's said that sweet vermouth’s ancestral home is Turin, Italy—once a center for spice trade—and the moscato grape its standard base, but sweet vermouth (and, really, all vermouth) is made all over the world. Some countries have maintained it as tradition for hundreds of years—from Spain and France to Switzerland and Germany and, especially as of late, the United States.

Whether you’re exploring the vast options for low-fi sipping or dialing into which versions work best for your favorite cocktails, the options are in aromatic abundance. These are a dozen to try.