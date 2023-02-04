For many Super Bowl viewers, the game-day spread is just as important as the game itself. Whatever your reasons for tuning in, these drink recipes—including refreshing beer-based cocktails and crowd-friendly punches—will score big with your party guests.
Super Sunday Punch
This big-batch drink may just become a go-to party recipe beyond football season. Chicago bartender Mike Ryan combines two American spirits—Laird’s Apple Brandy and bottled-in-bond bourbon—with grapefruit juice, sweet tea, and warming spices.
Michelada
Think beyond the Bloody Mary with this thirst-quenching savory beer cocktail. Inspired by the classic Mexico City recipe, our version combines lager, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and seasonings.
Gold Rusher
San Francisco bartender Helen Diaz developed this Gold Rush twist for her hometown team, the 49ers. The city’s favorite amaro, Fernet-Branca, adds its bitter intensity to the classic bourbon-ginger-honey format.
Lagerita
What's more refreshing than a Margarita? This drink from bar pro Simon Ford, which tops the classic combination of blanco tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice with a light Mexican beer.
Mexican Punch
Kick off your party with this simple tequila punch from Chicago bar pro Toby Maloney. He combines blanco tequila with citrus, lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and simple syrup.
Lemon Shandy
This two-part combination of lager and lemonade is perfectly refreshing and simple to make. You can also swap the lemonade for ginger ale to make a Ginger Shandy.
Ranch Water
The unofficial drink of West Texas combines blanco tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water. Add a splash of orange liqueur for a sweeter version that resembles a bubbly Margarita.
Hot Toddy
Make guests feel warm with a round of Toddies. Bartender Jacques Bezuidenhout's take on the winter favorite combines whiskey, boiling water, demerara or brown sugar, lemon juice, and clove-studded lemon wheels.
Boat House Punch
Everyone wins with this bright and bubbly punch from New York City bar pro Julie Reiner. She tops a mixture of gin, Aperol, St-Germain, citrus juices, and lemon oleo saccharum with sparkling rosé.
Sour Shandy
Fans of sour beers will love this easily customized cocktail from Speed Rack co-founder Lynnette Marrerro. Top a homemade sour beer syrup with your clear spirit of choice, citrus juice, and lager.
Aperol Spritz
This Italian crowd-pleaser is as easy to drink as it is to make. Just combine one part Aperol, two parts prosecco, and one part sparkling water.
Oaxacan Punch
This smoky and bittersweet punch from bar pro Tad Carducci combines mezcal, Averna amaro, citrus juices, agave nectar, and ginger beer. It may just upstage the halftime show.
Demi Peche
Make a caramelized peach syrup ahead of time, then top with wheat beer or lager when guests arrive. This two-part Radler variation is that simple.
Bourbon Rosemary Punch
This spritzy punch is both refreshing and winter-friendly. It combines rosemary-infused Aperol, bourbon, grapefruit juice, sparkling wine, and soda water.
Radler Paloma
What happens when a Radler and Paloma join forces? This refreshing, citrusy cocktail, which stars grapefruit beer alongside tequila, citrus juices, and simple syrup.