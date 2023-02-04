Cocktail & Other Recipes Occasion Winter

15 Cocktails to Serve for the Super Bowl

Win over guests with punches, beer cocktails, and more.

Audrey Morgan
Published 02/4/23
Lagerita
For many Super Bowl viewers, the game-day spread is just as important as the game itself. Whatever your reasons for tuning in, these drink recipes—including refreshing beer-based cocktails and crowd-friendly punches—will score big with your party guests.

  • Super Sunday Punch

    Super Sunday Punch

    This big-batch drink may just become a go-to party recipe beyond football season. Chicago bartender Mike Ryan combines two American spirits—Laird’s Apple Brandy and bottled-in-bond bourbon—with grapefruit juice, sweet tea, and warming spices.

  • Michelada

    Michelada

    Think beyond the Bloody Mary with this thirst-quenching savory beer cocktail. Inspired by the classic Mexico City recipe, our version combines lager, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and seasonings.

  • Gold Rusher

    Gold Rusher cocktail

    San Francisco bartender Helen Diaz developed this Gold Rush twist for her hometown team, the 49ers. The city’s favorite amaro, Fernet-Branca, adds its bitter intensity to the classic bourbon-ginger-honey format.

  • Lagerita

    Lagerita

    What’s more refreshing than a Margarita? This drink from bar pro Simon Ford, which tops the classic combination of blanco tequila, Cointreau, and lime juice with a light Mexican beer. 

  • Mexican Punch

    Mexican Punch

    Kick off your party with this simple tequila punch from Chicago bar pro Toby Maloney. He combines blanco tequila with citrus, lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and simple syrup.

  • Lemon Shandy

    Lemon Shandy

    This two-part combination of lager and lemonade is perfectly refreshing and simple to make. You can also swap the lemonade for ginger ale to make a Ginger Shandy.

  • Ranch Water

    Ranch Water cocktail

    The unofficial drink of West Texas combines blanco tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water. Add a splash of orange liqueur for a sweeter version that resembles a bubbly Margarita.

  • Hot Toddy

    Hot Toddy

    Make guests feel warm with a round of Toddies. Bartender Jacques Bezuidenhout’s take on the winter favorite combines whiskey, boiling water, demerara or brown sugar, lemon juice, and clove-studded lemon wheels.

  • Boat House Punch

    Boat House Punch

    Everyone wins with this bright and bubbly punch from New York City bar pro Julie Reiner. She tops a mixture of gin, Aperol, St-Germain, citrus juices, and lemon oleo saccharum with sparkling rosé.

  • Sour Shandy

    Sour Shandy

    Fans of sour beers will love this easily customized cocktail from Speed Rack co-founder Lynnette Marrerro. Top a homemade sour beer syrup with your clear spirit of choice, citrus juice, and lager.

  • Aperol Spritz

    Aperol Spritz

    This Italian crowd-pleaser is as easy to drink as it is to make. Just combine one part Aperol, two parts prosecco, and one part sparkling water.

  • Oaxacan Punch

    Oaxacan Punch

    This smoky and bittersweet punch from bar pro Tad Carducci combines mezcal, Averna amaro, citrus juices, agave nectar, and ginger beer. It may just upstage the halftime show.

  • Demi Peche

    Demi Peche

    Make a caramelized peach syrup ahead of time, then top with wheat beer or lager when guests arrive. This two-part Radler variation is that simple.

  • Bourbon Rosemary Punch

    Rosemary Bourbon Punch

    This spritzy punch is both refreshing and winter-friendly. It combines rosemary-infused Aperol, bourbon, grapefruit juice, sparkling wine, and soda water.

  • Radler Paloma

    Radler Paloma

    What happens when a Radler and Paloma join forces? This refreshing, citrusy cocktail, which stars grapefruit beer alongside tequila, citrus juices, and simple syrup.

