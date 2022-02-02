Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Looking to level up your wine night at home? Simply pop a bottle of sparkling rosé. These effervescent, flavor-packed bottles are perfect for adding a bubbly touch to your sipping, no celebration required. However, not all that sparkles is created equal. Similar to non-rosé bottlings, sparkling rosé comes in a variety of styles and is produced from a handful of different grape varieties from regions across the globe in a wide spectrum of sweetness levels. This is what to know about the wine and six of our favorite bottles in the category.
Where Does Sparkling Rosé Come From?
Sparkling rosé is exactly what it sounds like: pink wine laden with bubbles. These wines are produced all over the world in a variety of regions and styles. Most of the popular styles of sparkling wines you know—Champagne, cava, pét-nat, and more—are also available in rosé formats.
How Is Sparkling Rosé Made?
Generally speaking, sparkling rosés are produced based on the regions from which they come, as well as adhere to strict regional guidelines that designate grape variety and minimum aging time. For example, rosé wines made in Champagne (rosé Champagne) must be made from white Champagne (generally chardonnay) blended with still (non-sparkling) pinot meunier or pinot noir and aged for a minimum of 15 months (12 on the lees) prior to release.
In rosé cava production, all authorized white grape varieties as well as garnacha, monastrell, pinot noir, and trepat are permitted, and aging is based on the cava rosado de guarda, reserva, or gran reserva guidelines. With pét-nats and wines designated simply as “sparkling rosé,” the production style, grape varieties, and aging minimum are much more flexible.
What Does Sparkling Rosé Taste Like?
The flavor profiles of sparkling rosé are highly dependent on the wines’ grape variety, production style, and time spent on the lees. However, notes of red fruit, cherries, citrus, and white flowers are common tasting notes across the board.
As a reference, these are the designations of sparkling wine based on sugar level, listed from driest to sweetest:
Brut nature/zero dosage: No added sugar
Extra brut: 0 to 6 g/L (grams per Liter) of residual sugar
Brut: 0 to 12 g/L (grams per Liter) of residual sugar
Extra dry: 12 to 17 g/L (grams per Liter) of residual sugar
Dry: 17 to 32 g/L (grams per Liter) of residual sugar
Demi-sec: 32 to 50 g/L (grams per Liter) of residual sugar
Doux: more than 50 g/L (grams per Liter) of residual sugar
Although 12 to 17 grams per liter may sound like a lot of sugar, wines in that range are actually dry and generally very crowd-pleasing.
Which Foods Pair Well with Sparkling Rosé?
Sparkling rosé is one of the most versatile styles of wine for food pairings, as its fruit-forwardness, lack of tannins, and high acidity help bring flavors in food to life. From canapés and barbecue favorites to dessert and beyond, these versatile bottles promise to carry you easily through an entire meal, from fried appetizers to fruit tartlets.
These are six bottles to try.
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé Champagne (Mareuil-sur-Aÿ [Montagne de Reims], Champagne, France)
For a go-to Champagne that promises to make an impression, look no further than this one. Recognized for its iconic bottle (and the delicious wine inside, of course), this reliable bottle of bubbles has become a staple for industry pros as well as consumers. The wine is made from Champagne’s holy trinity of grape varieties—chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier—and shows flavors of fresh strawberries, apple, and biscuit. Enjoy it with sushi or fruit-based desserts.
Bottex Bugey Cerdon NV (Bugey, France)
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, this bright and balanced bottle of bubbles promises to do the trick. Although often found in the shadows of France’s more popular regions, the hidden-gem appellation of Bugey is putting out some of the world’s most delicious, affordable, and easy-drinking bottles of sweet bubbles. Crafted from a blend of gamay and poulsard using the méthode ancestrale (that’s the pét-nat method), this lively bottle shows flavors of ripe raspberries, candied strawberries, and cream. Pair it with dessert foods (or simply sip it in place of a final dish) for a pleasantly sweet end to your meal.
Champagne Laherte Frères "Rose de Meunier" NV (Chavot [Côteaux Sud d’Epernay], Champagne, France)
Searching for a unique, well-made bottle to elevate your next at-home happy hour? This tasty bottle of grower Champagne is just the ticket. Produced from organic and biodynamically farmed fruit, this fruit-driven bottle of bubbles is produced entirely from pinot meunier, a rather rare find in the realm of Champagne. Expect flavors of sour cherries, grapefruit rind, and chalk to lead to a lasting, thirst-quenching finish.
Jousset "Exilé" Pétillant Naturel Rosé (Montlouis-sur-Loire, Loire Valley, France)
If you like wines that are fresh, fruit-driven, and a touch funky, this energy-packed pét-nat is right for you. Produced from biodynamically farmed gamay rooted in clay and chalk soils, this fizzy, approachable sparkler is almost too easy to drink. Expect flavors of strawberries, tropical fruits, bananas, grapefruit rind, and cherry coulis to lead to a refreshing, off-dry finish. Don’t let the cloudy appearance scare you: The wine (like the majority of pét-nats) simply hasn’t been disgorged, meaning the sediment from the winemaking process, which is commonly removed, has remained in the bottle.
Loimer Brut Rosé (Langenlois [Kamptal], Austria)
For an off-the-beaten path bottle of sparkling pink, dive into a bottle of Fred Loimer’s signature sekt rosé. Produced from biodynamically farmed fruit in Austria’s famed Kamptal region, this blend of zweigelt, pinot noir, and sankt laurent shows flavors of cherries, strawberries, and freshly cut herbs. The wine is produced via the traditional method and is aged for 18 months on the lees prior to disgorgement, followed by bottling with a low dosage.
Raventos i Blanc de Nit Brut Rose (Sant Sadurní d’Anoia [Catalonia], Spain)
Can’t get enough cava in your life? This pink-hued expression is calling your name. Crafted from biodynamically farmed fruit in the heart of Catalonia, this traditional blend of xarel-lo, macabeu, parellada, and monastrell jumps with energetic flavors of red flowers, white stone fruit, and a touch of freshly cut herbs. It’s aged for 18 months sur-lie prior to disgorgement.