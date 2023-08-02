Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Produced in small-batch copper stills, this elegant London dry gin will appeal to both newcomers and seasoned gin drinkers, thanks to a soft flavor profile and traditional London dry notes of juniper and citrus. It is particularly well-suited to spirit-forward classic cocktails like Martinis and Negronis, according to our tasting panel. However, two of our three reviewers say it could benefit from a slightly more robust flavor profile.

Fast Facts Classification: London dry gin Company: Beam Suntory Producer: Sipsmith Expression: London Dry Gin Still Type: Copper still ABV: 41.6% Aged: Unaged Released: 2009 Price: $32.99 Awards: Bronze, 2022 American Distilling Institute International Spirits Competition; Silver, 2022 Bartender Spirits Awards; Silver, 2022 John Barleycorn Awards; Double Gold, 2022 New York International Spirits Competition; Double Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Pros Well-distilled and an elegant London dry-style gin

Approachable flavor profile for beginners and aficionados alike Cons May strike some palates as too soft

Lower proof may get lost in some cocktails

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Typical of a London dry, with notes of juniper, bright citrus, lemon, coriander, dry orris, and cinnamon

Palate: Juniper, fresh citrus peel, pine

Finish: Medium-long with notes of citrus flesh, juniper, and sarsaparilla

Similar bottles: Hendrick’s, Citadelle, Roku, Tanqueray, Beefeater, Ford’s, Plymouth

Suggested uses: Martini, Negroni, Gimlet, Tom Collins, Hanky Panky

Our Review

Our tasting panel unanimously recognizes Sipsmith as a well-distilled and gentle London dry-style gin that will hold appeal for a wide range of drinkers.

“This is a gin that can lure in the beginner gin drinker [and] please the seasoned gin drinker,” says Jacques Bezuidenhout. “[It] stands up to the best London drys on the market.”

“This is a great bottle for an entry-level drinker and also for individuals who need a more ‘neutral’ canvas to get experimental with,” says LP O’Brien.

Both O’Brien and Jeffrey Morgenthaler note that the spirit could benefit from a more robust flavor profile.

“Sipsmith is very pretty and soft,” says Morgenthaler. “It’s well-balanced but seems to be shy about exploring its own flavor profile at a higher proof.”

The nose and palate are typical of the London dry style, with prominent notes of juniper and citrus. Bezuidenhout observes a well-balanced palate without heat spikes and a medium to long finish.

Our reviewers all recommend Sipsmith in cocktails, particularly spirit-forward classics.

“This will make a lovely Martini with a lemon twist, as it would make a great Negroni and various gin classics,” says Bezuidenhout, noting that it can also adapt to new cocktail creations.

“The lower proof makes it perfect for spirit-driven cocktails such as the Martini, Negroni, or Hanky Panky, where a higher-proof gin can fatigue the drinker too quickly,” says Morgenthaler. “The downside is that this one doesn’t stand up as well as its stronger competitors in cocktails that call for fresh juice.”

O’Brien, on the other hand, says “It shines with citrus.”

“I believe this spirit is great for classics such as a Gimlet or a Collins beverage,” she adds.

Production

Sipsmith London Dry Gin is produced in Chiswick, West London, with three copper stills known as the copper ladies (Prudence, Verity, and Constance), which combine elements of a pot and column still.

The botanicals in Sipsmith’s recipe include Macedonian juniper berries, Seville orange peel, Spanish lemon peel, Chinese cassia bark, Madagascan cinnamon bark, Bulgarian coriander seed, Spanish ground almond, and three roots (Belgian angelica, Spanish licorice, and Italian orris).

To produce Sipsmith’s London dry expression, enough botanicals to make one batch of gin are loaded into each copper still with pure English wheat spirit, to macerate with the spirit for 15 hours. The liquid is then distilled and cut with spring water to a bottling strength of 41.6% ABV.

History

In 2007, childhood friends Sam Galsworthy and Fairfax Hall, who had set out for years to make a gin together, commissioned a copper still from the German firm Christian Carl. Its name, Prudence, was inspired by financial “prudence,” the favored topic of then-U.K. prime minister Gordon Brown.

Galsworthy and Hall found a location in Hammersmith, London, but ran into a roadblock in the form of an excise act from 1823, which didn’t allow licenses for stills that were less than 1,800 liters. (Prudence was only 300 liters.) Galsworthy and Hall started a petition and were granted a distiller’s license in 2008.

During this time, Galsworthy and Hall were introduced to drinks writers and historians Jared Brown and Anistasia Miller at a Negroni party at the Beefeater distillery in London. Brown soon joined the duo as master distiller and worked with them to fine-tune Sipsmith’s first recipe.

In 2009, they completed Prudence’s first run at the Hammersmith distillery, making Sipsmith the first copper distillery to open in London since 1820. In 2012, Sipsmith started to distribute internationally, and in 2014 moved operations to Chiswick from its former location in Hammersmith. The producer has since also increased capacity to three stills, and launched other spirits and expressions including vodka and sloe gin.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan

Interesting Fact The recipe for Sipsmith London Dry Gin is based on one master distiller Jared Brown found in an 18th-century book called The Compleat Body of Distilling.