This blanco tequila from a family-run distillery employing traditional methods has been produced in the highlands region of Jalisco, Mexico since 1952, and remains an excellent choice for sipping or mixing into citrusy cocktails. Our reviewers particularly note the strong presence of agave and the long, lively finish.

Fast Facts Classification: Blanco tequila Company: Casa Siete Leguas Producer: Siete Leguas Expression: Blanco Tequila Still Type: Copper pot ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged NOM: 1120 Released: 1952 Price: $55

Pros High-quality example of a highlands tequila

Strong presence of agave

Great value for sipping Cons Relatively expensive if used as a mixing tequila

Limited availability

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Roasted agave, charred peppers, spearmint, citrus peel, baked apple, epazote, Thai basil, wet clay

Palate: Cooked agave, black and white pepper, charred serranos, sea salt, lime leaf, sweet orange, dried mint, hyssop, faint mace, citrus, pronounced anise, black olive, wet cement

Finish: Long and agave-forward with notes of earth, vegetation, and black pepper

Similar bottles: Tequila Ocho Plata, El Tesoro Blanco, G4 Blanco

Suggested uses: Sipped neat or on the rocks; citrus-forward cocktails like a Tommy’s Margarita or Paloma

Our Review

Our reviewers unanimously sing the praises of this highlands tequila.

“This is a delicious tequila,” says Misty Kalkofen. “It is exceptional in comparison to many of its competitors at a similar price point.”

“This is for tequila aficionados who value traditionally made tequilas with a true presence of agave,” says Joaquín Simó. “[It’s] an exceptional sipper and mixer, though certainly on the pricier side for the latter category.” He adds that it is a “gold standard in the category.”

Each of our tasters observes cooked agave and earthy notes, such as black and white pepper and charred poblanos on the nose and palate.

Simó notes a “phenomenal structure and clarity of expression” on the palate. “That cooked agave note [is] a through line from the aromatics to the palate, and extends well into the finish,” he adds.

Jacques Bezuidenhout calls the finish “big and lively,” while Kalkofen detects a “medium to long finish with layers of earth, vegetation, and black pepper.” Simó finds the finish “long, chewy, and satisfying.”

Kalkofen says, however, that the distillate could benefit from a “richer texture and mouthfeel.”

This tequila expression was widely regarded as being ideal for sipping neat.

“This is a great blanco sipper,” says Bezuidenhout. “[It] has everything you want to taste when sipping on quality unaged tequila. It will also be delicious in a Tommy’s Margarita, Paloma, or any of the tequila classics with citrus, as the flavor will carry through.”

Kalkofen echoes that it would “shine in any bright, citrusy cocktail.”

All of our reviewers find that this bottling is a great value, particularly in comparison to similar options.

“This is another one of those quality tequilas that [is] positioned in price with the trendy brands but delivers above them [according to] quality, price, and drinkability,” says Bezuidenhout.

“This is a great choice for those who have been introduced to tequila [and] are looking to move into learning more, and taking those deeper dives in the category through sipping,” says Kalkofen.

Production

Siete Leguas tequila is produced at two distilleries in the Jalisco highland town of Atotonilco el Alto: Fabrica El Centenario and Fabrica La Vencedora. The majority of the blue Weber agave used in production comes from Siete Leguas’ own fields.

At El Centenario, which dates to the tequila’s founding in 1952, agave is cooked in three brick ovens and employs traditional processes, including the use of two mules to pull a tahona (a volcanic stone wheel used to crush agave) and wild yeast for the fermentation step. At La Vendedora, established in 1984, the agave is cooked in five brick ovens and crushed using more modern roller mills. A selected yeast strain is used in the fermentation step. Both distillates are twice-distilled in copper pot stills.

The two distillates are blended together to create the final product. The blanco expression is unaged and bottled after distillation.

History

Siete Leguas was founded in 1952 by Don Ignacio Gonzalez Vargas in the town of Atotonilco, Jalisco. Vargas opened the El Centenario distillery, applying traditional methods such as mule-drawn tahonas and wild-yeast fermentation. He named the tequila after the horse of Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa. (“Siete Leguas” translates to “seven leagues” in Spanish.)

In 1984, Siete Leguas increased production capacity with a second distillery next door, La Vendedora. Today the tequila is made with a blend of distillates from both distilleries. Siete Leguas also produces reposado and añejo expressions, as well as a limited-edition blanco expression made with wild-grown agave.

Production is overseen by master distiller Arturo Valle-Salcedo and owner Juan Fernando Gonzalez, the son of Don Ignacio Gonzalez Vargas.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact The Siete Leguas distilleries, as well as the nearby El Viejito distillery, were used to distill Patròn until the company founded its own distillery in 2002.