When Katie Stipe created the Siesta in 2006 at New York City’s now-closed Pegu Club, tequila classics beyond a handful of well-known drinks, like the Margarita and Paloma, were few and far between.

“Our cocktail Rolodex was greatly lacking in solid agave-based recipes,” says Stipe, who is now the bar and events director at Voysey in Portland, Oregon. “Tequila and mezcal really took off in the years to follow and there was a high guest demand for cocktails with agave spirits.”

Stipe created the Siesta as a Hemingway Daiquiri riff, swapping the classic’s white rum base for a blanco tequila and replacing the typical maraschino liqueur with bitter Campari. Firmly rooted in the tradition of drinks in the sour category, the Siesta’s tequila and lime juice make it an unlikely cross between its Hemingway inspiration and a Margarita variation.

Although Siesta specifications have often varied in the years since its creation, Stipe shared her original recipe below. “My personal palate prefers savory and tart, so a heavier 0.75-ounce portion of lime juice and a scant 0.75-ounce pour of simple [syrup] with just a pinch of kosher salt plays well to the bitter notes of Campari and directs it more into a Margarita-style cocktail,” she says.

Since its inception, the drink has undeniably become a modern classic—and for good reason. “I’ve met bartenders in cities all over the States that have used the Siesta as their back-pocket recipe and use it as a gateway cocktail for guests who may not love bitter [flavors] or just want to stretch beyond the simple Margarita,” says Stipe.