Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Known for its sandy beaches, salty seafood, and volcanic-influenced wines, Sicily is a mecca for lovers of all things smoky, saline-tinged, and terroir-driven. If earthy reds, refreshing whites, or sweet dessert wines are your thing, then this island has something delicious for you.

Where Does Sicilian Wine Come From?

Sicilian wine is produced on the Italian island of Sicily, located off the southern tip of mainland Italy. It is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, and it’s best known for its ashy, volcanic terrain.

How Is Sicilian Wine Made?

Wines from Sicily are vinified in a variety of styles, and their final flavor profiles depend on where the fruit was grown, how it was vinified, and in what type of vessel it was aged. Wine from Sicily is produced in red, white, rosé, and orange (skin-contact) format. Although most of the island’s wines are vinified dry, Sicily has a robust sweet-wine production as well, namely in the areas of Marsala and Pantelleria.

Which Grapes Are Used in Sicilian Wine?

Sicily is home to a number of indigenous varieties, and most wine produced on the island is made from these native grapes (as opposed to international, more easily recognizable varieties). Popular white grape varieties include carricante, catarratto, grillo, and inzolia. For reds, common grapes include frappato, nero d’avola, nerello mascalese, and perricone.

What Is Sicily’s Terroir Like?

Although many smaller microclimates exist, Sicily is best known for its volcanic soils, coastal sea breezes, and mountainous terrain. The region is home to 23 DOCs scattered over a handful of regions, the most well known of which are Etna, Marsala, and Vittoria.

What Does Sicilian Wine Taste Like?

The exact flavors found in Sicilian wines are very specific to their producer, variety, and region. However, most Sicilian wines from the Etna region are marked by distinct mineral-laden notes of ash and smoke due to their proximity to Mount Etna. Coastal white wines from other parts of the island tend to be fresh and saline-tinged.

Nero d’avola-based reds tend to be earthy and fruit-driven (think pinot noir-meets-nebbiolo), whereas frappato-based wines tend to be more light on their feet, similar to gamay from Beaujolais. Sweet, zibibbo-based wines from Pantelleria are aromatic and flavor-packed, while fortified wines from Marsala can range all over the spectrum. In short, no matter what your palate preference may be, there’s definitely a Sicilian wine out there for you.

What Makes for Good Food Pairings with Sicilian Wine?

Due to their versatility, Sicilian wines pair with a plethora of dishes. Salty, unoaked expressions of inzolia, grillo, or Etna bianco (carricante, catarratto, etc.) come to life when served with briny seafood and fresh raw-bar favorites. Bright fruit-driven frappatos are delicious with a variety of charcuterie and appetizers, especially when served with a slight chill. Ashy Etna rossos are a match made in heaven with smoky meats and veggies on the grill. And to end the meal with a bang, nothing beats a passito-style zibibbo with Italian-inspired pastries. Cannoli, anyone?

These are six bottles to try.

