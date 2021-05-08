An ice-cold beer is nearly unsurpassed for its ability to refresh on a hot day. But dressing up your beer with some citrus juice, spiking it with some booze, and garnishing it accordingly makes that beer even better. This sophisticated beer cocktail is known as a Shandy.

Traditionally, a Shandy is a simple mixture of beer and lemonade, or some other complementary non-alcoholic ingredient, such as ginger ale, but bartenders have jumped at the opportunity to elevate their favorite brews with an array of liqueurs, spirits, and juices alike. The result: thirst-quenching crushers with a spectrum of flavors that appeal equally to beer-lovers and the occasional beer drinker.

Shandies are fairly straightforward to make and will change the way you think about beer-based cocktails. These are 11 to try.