From the briny malts of seaside Campbeltown to the smoky expressions of peat-covered Islay, Scotch whiskies are undeniably influenced by their local terroir. Although Scotland is a relatively small nation, roughly the size of South Carolina, its terrain and microclimates vary widely: A trip across the country will take you through fertile glens, sloping mountains, and rugged islands.

Even so, you should take the stringent divisions of Scotch whisky regions with a grain of, well, malted barley. Although the Scotch Whisky Regulations of 2009 specified three distinct regions (the Highlands, Lowlands, and Speyside) and two municipalities (Campbeltown and Islay) to boost the spirit’s Geographical Indication, there are no non-geographic requirements for the liquids with the labels. As with any distillate, the unique processes of each producer will affect the final product.

That said, these are the key differences between Scotch whisky regions—plus the islands.