The first half of this list is “bartender’s choice” cocktails, contemporary creations that come straight from the cocktail shakers of today’s top bartenders. The second half is classics, both pre-Prohibition standards and more modern ones that have achieved worldwide acclaim. You’re sure to find something for every palate among these 20 drinks.

The true beauty of rum lies in its versatility. The spirit is produced in more than 80 countries, and in a wide range of styles and proofs. With varieties that span from mild white rum to dark and full-bodied Navy-strength, chances are high that there’s a rum out there for every palate.

And while rum is often lovely sipped on its own, its flavors really shine when mixed in cocktails. From the classic Daiquiri to tropical drinks like the Mai Tai and fun new twists like the Across the Pacific, the 20 drinks on this list are sure to introduce you to a new favorite.