Riedel’s VINUM line of glassware offers quality and durability at an accessible price point. While not the most affordable white wine stem on the market, the sophistication that comes with Riedel’s VINUM line far outweighs the added dollars spent, without completely entering into the full-on luxury category.

Pros:

Lightweight, elegant feeling in hand

Ideal sized bowl for conveying aromatics

Good for white wines beyond just Chardonnay and Viognier

Cons:

Slightly pricey per glass (around $32 per stem)

Our Review

Finding a solid, go-to wine glass to keep on hand at home can be a difficult feat, especially when considering the plethora of options that exist on the market. Choosing the perfect glass becomes easier when erring on extreme ends of the price point spectrum, though when it comes to finding a middle-of-the-road option that perfectly meshes quality and price point, the options can become a bit overwhelming.

We tested the Riedel VINUM line of glassware, specifically in the Viognier/Chardonnay model, and we were quite impressed. The glasses are durable and dishwasher safe, yet don’t sacrifice sophistication in terms of design and model. It’s no surprise that this line of glassware remains the stem of choice for wine-focused restaurants everywhere.

Design

In terms of design, the Riedel VINUM line of glassware is sleek, clean, and looks great on a bar (whether out or at home). For historical context, Riedel’s Vinum was developed by Georg Riedel himself and was the first glass series made by machine to feature grape-variety specific models. Quality and functionality have always been at the forefront at the design, as well as keeping prices affordable. According to the site, the model is the most inexpensive “Vitrum-Vinothek” option on the market.

The Viognier/Chardonnay glasses are 7.75 inches tall and weigh just 6.4 ounces, making them light in the hand yet durable enough to be dishwasher safe (more on that below).

Material

Riedel, a family-owned company, has been producing crystal-made glasses for over three centuries. As with many glassware brands, the company truly believes that the shape of a vessel truly affects the way in which a beverage is consumed—though in a sea of unreliable brands, Riedel’s statement is affirmed in the quality of this product.

The Viognier/Chardonnay glass is produced from crystal glass. While durable, some consumers have noted that the glass around the rim has been more likely to chip than other parts of the glass, which is not surprising, considering it is the thinnest part of the stemware.

Take Note "For those looking to enjoy an elegant glass without spending premium prices, Riedel’s Vinum line provides the perfect happy-medium."

Cleaning

We’ve never found a wine glass that is super easy to clean, and Riedel Viognier/Chardonnay glasses are no exception. While the product claims to be dishwasher safe, we definitely wouldn’t throw glasses that cost $32+ a pop into the machine (to note, we wouldn’t do that for glasses that cost a fraction of that). As always, hand washing wine glasses is best.

Simply rinse glasses immediately after use and set aside. When ready to wash, add a small amount of restaurant crystal clean into the bowl of the glass and use a cleaning brush or wash by hand. Tip: Hold the glass by the bowl to best avoid breakage. The stem is the most delicate part of the glass and is most likely to break from this position. Use cleaning cloths to hand dry /polish glasses.

Price / Competition

In terms of quality-to-price ratio, Riedel hits the nail on the head. Other luxury brands, such as Zalto, offer much thinner and more elegant drinking experiences, though will cost you nearly twice the amount per glass. Other glasses, such as the Schott Zwiesel Sensa line (view at Williams Sonoma), will run you about $14 per glass, though the product is nowhere near as elegant as what Riedel provides.

Take Note "It’s no surprise that Riedel’s VINUM glassware remains the stem of choice for wine-focused restaurants everywhere."

Final Verdict

For those looking to enjoy their vino out of an elegant glass without spending premium prices, Riedel’s Vinum line (view at Amazon) provides the perfect happy-medium. The glassware is accessible, affordable, and easy to clean, yet remains durable enough to withstand regular use (and budget-friendly enough that should one break, it won’t totally be the end of the world). Overall, the product is a thumbs up from us.

Why Trust Liquor.com?

Vicki Denig is a wine and travel journalist based between New York and Paris. She is a Certified Specialist of Wine through the Society of Wine Educators. Her work regularly appears on Liquor.com, Wine-Searcher, VinePair and more.

