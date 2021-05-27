Even if you’ve never had a Rickey, it’s likely you have all the ingredients for this classic drink at this very moment. Simply put, a Rickey is an unpretentious, effervescent mixture of citrus (traditionally lime), a base spirit and some sort of carbonation (typically soda water), served in a highball or Collins glass. This drink style skews tart and dry, so if you prefer sweeter drinks, you may wish to add a sweetener, thus making a Collins-style cocktail.

This genre of cocktail has been around since the 1880s. It’s named after “Colonel Joe” Rickey, whose peculiar order of lime with his whiskey highball one night led bartender George Williamson of Shoomaker’s Bar in Washington, D.C., to name the unorthodox drink after Rickey himself. Even though Colonel Joe fancied the whiskey-based version (rye whiskey being more popular than bourbon at the time), gin eventually became the spirit of choice in the Rickey as the spirit came into vogue in the early 19th century, and it was a bit more balanced than whiskey counterpart in the cocktail, especially without the addition of simple syrup.

If you enjoy highballs, not least for how easy they are to make at home, then the various members of the Rickey family might just be your new go-to drinks. The Rickey is guaranteed to quench your thirst and lift your spirits. These are a few to put at the top of your list.