The story of Reyka Vodka is intrinsically tied to Iceland. Made with unfiltered glacial spring water filtered through a lava field that dates back 4,000 years, and distilled by geothermal energy powered by volcanoes, this Icelandic spirit has been a trailblazer in the vodka category since launching in 2005.

Our reviewers agree that Reyka Vodka’s crisp, clean, and neutral flavor profile is versatile enough to enjoy straight out of the freezer or mixed into a Vodka Martini or highball where it can shine. The tasting panel also recommends pairing seafood or savory cheeses with this food-friendly spirit.

Fast Facts Classification: Vodka Company: William Grant & Sons Producer: Reyka Vodka Expression: Reyka Vodka Still Type: Carter-Head still ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Released: 2005 Price: $19.99 Awards: Vodka Trophy, 2011 International Wine & Spirits Competition; Double Gold, 2019 International Spirits Challenge Gold, 2023 TAG Global Spirits Awards



Pros Crisp, neutral flavor profile

Shines on its own or in cocktails

Food-friendly Cons Not as widely available as some of its competitors

May need an explanation for novice drinkers to truly appreciate

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Lemon zest, black pepper, fresh-cut hay, bread dough, wet slate, oyster shell, white pepper, cinnamon, anise, sweet vanilla, toasted nuts

Palate: Soft and oily, with notes of black pepper, licorice, faint lavender, malty grain, toffee, caramel, crème brulee, white pepper, and anise

Finish: Short to medium-length with earthy and vegetal notes, as well as black and white pepper, cream soda, mushrooms, and anise

Similar bottles: Absolut, Ketel One, Chopin, Hanger One, Stoli, Stoli Elit, Tito's, Grey Goose

Suggested uses: Neat from the freezer, on the rocks; in a Vodka Tonic, Vodka Soda, Kangaroo or Vodka Martini with a twist of lemon or olive; paired with seafood—pickled fish, caviar, oysters, and funky cheese

Our Review

Our reviewers unanimously agree that this Icelandic vodka, known for its purity and sustainable distillation process, is a quality spirit versatile enough to be sipped on its own, mixed into a Vodka Martini, or paired with food.

“I think that this vodka is a beautiful distillate,” says LP O’Brien. “It’s soft on the palate and transitions into a beautiful zesty dance that ends with a peppery bite.”

“I love this vodka,” says Tony Abou-Ganim. “It’s [a] big, bold, powerful, Old World style [of] vodka that truly celebrates the terroir where it is produced, as well as the ingredients it is produced from.”

Julie Reiner adds that it has a “clean, mineral-forward profile,” and notes that Reyka is a “great bottle of vodka for the price.”

Every member of our tasting panel notes citrus zest, pepper spice, and minerality on the nose and palate.

O’Brien describes the palate as “soft and oily,” while Reiner observes “black pepper spice, licorice, [and] faint lavender.”

Abou-Ganim finds a “malty graininess upon entry leading to complex layers of toffee, caramel, and crème brûlée, followed by white pepper and anise spice.”

Reiner detects a “fairly short finish with black pepper and cream soda,” while Abou-Ganim finds “a medium-length finish with earthy, vegetal notes, mushrooms, and anise spice.”

Each member of the tasting panel observed a clean nature to this vodka, and quality that allows for it to be served on its own, paired with food, or mixed into cocktails.

“This is a vodka that does not need to be mixed. [It can] simply be enjoyed on its own, straight from the freezer,” says Abou-Ganim. He also notes that Reyka “will stand up to dry vermouth in a Kangaroo and works well with a twist of lemon or a big Spanish olive, or both.”

Reiner concurs. “Because this vodka is fairly neutral, it would be fantastic out of the freezer with dilution added [or] served as a Martini with oysters,” she says.

Abou-Ganim further adds that Reyka “is also great with certain foods, neat from the freezer with [the] smoke of pickled fish, funky cheese and, especially, caviar.”

Our tasting panel also recognizes Reyka’s friendly price point and considers this bottling an outstanding value.

“Truthfully, there are vodkas with a similar mission but nothing comes close in my opinion from a quality and marketing perspective,” says O’Brien. “[Reyka] is pocket-friendly with amazing versatility, [and] can accommodate entry-level [drinkers] to the advanced bartender.”



Production

Reyka Vodka is made in Borgarnes, a small coastal town in western Iceland, about 45 miles north of Reykjavík, the country’s capital.

Distilled in small batches from barley and wheat, Reyka is made with Icelandic glacial spring water that is naturally filtered through 4,000-year-old lava rocks. These lava rocks are also used to filter the vodka during distillation.

Because wheat and barley are tough crops to grow in Iceland, Reyka sources its neutral grain spirit from Scotland—the same base used in Hendrick’s Gin.

Reyka Vodka’s neutral grain spirit is distilled just once in a Carter-Head still—a type of copper pot still used to make a few select spirits around the world, typically gin—resulting in a highly pure final product. Once the distillate comes off the still, the spirit is blended with more of the pure glacial spring water, bringing the proof down to 40% ABV.

The entire distilling process takes about five hours and is powered by geothermal energy that is produced by the area’s volcanic waters underground—a renewable energy source that is emissions-free.

History

In 2005, looking to invest in the vodka category while also taking advantage of Iceland’s environmental purity and geothermal resources, William Grant & Sons, the Scotland-based distiller and distributor behind some of the world’s leading scotch brands, opened Iceland’s first modern distillery and started production on Reyka Vodka.

The inspiration behind making vodka in Iceland is said to come from a William Grant & Sons family member who would travel to the country regularly.

The identity of the brand was formed around Iceland’s unique geography and sustainable energy sources, with a specific emphasis on the purity of the air, land, and distilling process. Reyka, the ancient Icelandic word for steam or smoke, was the name given to the brand to honor its origins.

–Written and edited by Prairie Rose



Interesting Fact Reyka’s master distiller Thordur Sigurdsson has worked with the brand in different capacities since the launch, officially taking the helm as master distiller in 2012. The fishing town of Borgarnes, where Reyka is distilled, is so tiny (fewer than 2,000 people live there) that he also works as a fireman and policeman in the village.