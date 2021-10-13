Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The phrase “red blend” refers to red wines that are made from different types of grapes blended together, rather than a wine made from just one single type of grape. Red blends are produced all over the world from an array of grape varieties. In certain areas of the world, red blends are actually more common than monovarietal (or single-grape) wines. Popular blend-heavy regions include the Bordeaux region of France, parts of California, the Douro Valley in Portugal, and Rioja in Spain.

What Grapes Are Red Blends Made From?

Red blends can be produced from any red grape variety. However, certain grapes like pinot noir, gamay, and nebbiolo are generally vinified into monovarietal wines and are not frequently used in blends. Other red grapes are more frequently associated with certain regional blends. For example, blends from Bordeaux’s Left Bank are dominated by cabernet sauvignon, whereas Right Bank blends are produced from merlot-heavy bases. Red blends from Rioja are crafted mostly with tempranillo, and other Spanish red blends and many Portuguese ones are produced from what are called “field blends,” made with many native varieties of grapes.

What Do Red Blends Taste Like?

Red blends fall all over the flavor profile spectrum, and their final flavor profiles will mostly be determined by the grape varieties and vinification techniques used to make them. For example, cabernet-heavy blends will generally be full-bodied and flavor-packed, whereas merlot-dominant blends will be smoother and silkier. Not sure which grapes make up a specific blend? Ask your trusty sommelier or local wine retailer for further details on a bottle. Alternatively, doing a quick online search on the distributor’s website is always a surefire way to find helpful information about a particular bottle. Simply look at the wine’s back label to find out who imports and/or distributes the bottle—their website will have all the answers you need.)

What Are Good Food Pairings with Red Blends?

Due to their versatility, red blends pair with a wide variety of dishes, and choosing a food based on the specific flavor profile of a given wine will lead to the best pairing. In general, red blends are great with pizza, meat-heavy dishes, and pasta with red sauce, as well as charcuterie boards, hearty stews, and juicy burgers.

These are 6 bottles to try.

