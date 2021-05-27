11 Cocktails to Make for Pride Month
Venture beyond the Vodka Soda. (But drink that, too!)
Now, we all know the actual official cocktail of Pride Month is the Vodka Soda, the most-consumed cocktail at gay bars according to anecdotal evidence. But sticking with the same ol’ is no fun, so we’ve pulled together a rainbow’s worth of drinks to try this month. Or a rainbow flag’s worth, that is—a cocktail corresponding to every color of the Progress Flag. These 11 drinks will fuel all of your Pride Month celebrations.
Red: Negroni
This century-old cocktail has gone from old man’s drink to hot men’s (and women’s) drink in the space of mere years. You can never go wrong with the equal-parts mix of gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, rendering a drink that’s sweet and bitter simultaneously.
Orange: Aperol Spritz
It’s been the unofficial cocktail of summer for the past several years, and by now you likely know how to throw one together. Just remember the formula three, two, one: three ounces of prosecco, two of Aperol, and one of club soda. For a new twist on the classic, try using a different Italian bitter liqueur instead, such as Cynar.
Yellow: Harvey Wallbanger
This throwback disco drink is enjoying a recent revival, being spotted everywhere from bars to brunch menus. The combination of vodka, Galliano and orange juice goes from day-drinking to dance floor with easy, boozy, retro elegance.
Green: Mojito
Nothing says “beach” (or possibly “I’d rather be at the beach”) like this fun and perennially popular mix of rum, mint, lime juice and simple syrup, topped with club soda. Muddling the mint takes a bit more effort than goes into many drinks, but it’s worth it when you get to smack the mint sprig garnish against the back of your hand to release its aromatic oils while maintaining smoldering eye contact with the person about to drink it.Continue to 5 of 11 below.
Blue: Adios, Motherfucker
This drink, basically a blue-hued Long Island Iced Tea with its mix of nearly every spirit under the sun, is shockingly delicious when made properly with high-quality ingredients. Just make sure to use homemade sweet-and-sour mix rather than the store-bought stuff. And shout its name when toasting good riddance to someone with your pals.
Purple: Color-Changing Martini
Or as we prefer to call it this month and always, the Color-Affirming Martini. It’s shockingly easy to make this cocktail change from blue to purplish-pink, thanks to the magic of butterfly pea flower extract and the way it interacts with acidic ingredients—in this case, lemon juice. Gin, ginger liqueur and simple syrup round out the mix, allowing you to impress your guests with the cocktail’s spicy-sweet flavor as well as its color-changing magic.
Black: Black Manhattan
Take the classic Manhattan and give it a twist, mixing its rye whiskey and bitters with Averna, a bittersweet Italian liqueur, rather than the usual sweet vermouth. The result is delicious, elegant and 100% booze, guaranteed to get the job done in the fanciest of ways.
Brown: Boilermaker
For the beer-and-a-shot types, there’s a simpler name for that combo. One word, actually: Boilermaker. Leave the juvenile move of dropping the shot glass into the beer back in college. The better way for adults to drink it is to do the shot, then drink the beer separately; no need to chug.Continue to 9 of 11 below.
Light Blue: Blue Hawaiian
Not to be confused with its overly sweet predecessor, the Blue Hawaii, this improved version is basically a blue Piña Colada, a delicious tropical mix of rum, blue curaçao, pineapple and lemon juices, and cream of coconut. It’s perfect for sipping poolside.
Pink: Cosmopolitan
Never mind this cocktail’s trés 1990s “Sex and the City” connotations. It is actually a really good drink and entirely deserves its current resurgence in popularity. To make it properly, you’ll need citrus-flavored vodka, Cointreau, lime juice and a splash of cranberry. As on the TV show, it’s ideally consumed with a few snarky besties nearby.
White: Vodka Soda
If you’ve only been handed super-strong versions of this drink by a shirtless bartender, know that making it yourself at home is ridiculously easy (if perhaps not quite as fun). Pour a generous slug of vodka into a tall glass with ice, top with chilled soda water, and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a twist or slice of lemon or lime, if you like. It’s really that simple.