When you dive into pastis, the anise-flavored liqueur and French aperitif favorite, there are two producers that undoubtedly pop up: Ricard and Pernod. Both brands are so well-known and so iconic, they've become synonymous with the category itself. While their recipes share similarities, and both brands are now both owned by the same global spirits conglomerate, there are key differences that set these popular pastis apart.

Here’s everything you need to know about the similarities and differences between Pernod and Ricard.

Pernod vs. Ricard Fast Facts • Both spirits are French-produced anise-flavored liqueurs. • They both louche, or turn cloudy, when water is added. • Ricard is often considered more herbaceous than Pernod. • Though they share many ingredients, licorice root is the dominant botanical in Ricard, while star anise and fennel are the dominant botanicals in Pernod. • Ricard is typically served with cold water and ice, while Pernod often features in cocktails. • Ricard has an ABV of 45%, while Pernod has an ABV of 40%.

What is Pastis?

Pastis is an herbal liqueur traditionally produced in Southern France and flavored with anise, fennel seeds, and licorice root. The category typically ranges in alcohol content from 40–45% ABV and, by legal definition, must contain a minimum ABV of 40% and less than 100 grams of sugar per liter.

The word “pastis” comes from the Provencal Occitan dialect—still spoken in parts of the southern provinces of France—and translates to “mixture.”

Pastis was born out of the 1915 absinthe ban in France and throughout much of Europe. Anise-flavored spirits were hugely popular in Southern Europe at the time, and without their go-to aperitif, many in the southeastern region of France turned to the homemade anise spirits that had grown in popularity since the late 19th century.

With a close approximation of the flavor profile of absinthe and a similar dilution ritual, pastis was able to bypass the absinthe ban due to a few factors. The anise-flavored liqueur was made without wormwood, the key ingredient that was erroneously used to vilify absinthe, and pastis was bottled at a much lower proof. It was also set apart by the addition of sugar, which effectively made pastis a liqueur, unlike absinthe which traditionally is distilled as a liquor without any added sugar.

In 1932, 17 years after the absinthe ban, Ricard was the first commercial pastis brand to launch, followed by Pernod in 1938.

Brief History of Ricard

Considered the original pastis, Ricard was created by Paul Ricard in his hometown of Marseille, located in the Provence region of southern France. As a young man he joined his family’s wine business and soon after was introduced to a regional anise-flavored aperitif: pastis. Using a home still, he worked to refine the homemade recipe and included star anise, fennel seeds, licorice, and other aromatic plants from Provence.

In 1932, at 22 years old, Paul Ricard began selling his “Pastis de Marseille,” the first commercial pastis brand, quickly dominating the market and overtaking other established brands like Pernod Fils, which had been crippled by the absinthe ban.

Brief History of Pernod

Though Ricard is considered the first pastis to commercialize on a wide scale, the Pernod brand has a much longer legacy.



In its original incarnation as Pernod Fils, the brand, led by Henri Louis Pernod, built the first absinthe distillery in 1797. In the years that followed, it was the darling of Parisian café society and commanded the world’s absinthe market share. When the company moved its distilling operations from Switzerland to Pontarlier, France eight years later, it created what would become a hub of absinthe distilleries. Soon, the small commune in Eastern France became the epicenter of absinthe production.

In 1915 the absinthe ban went into effect throughout much of Europe, forcing the Pernod Fils operations to cease in France. But it didn’t disappear entirely. Moving production to a smaller distillery in northeastern Spain—where absinthe was still legal—the company was able to resume operations.

The Pernod liqueur we are familiar with today was released in 1938 under the newly formed Pernod brand, a partnership between Pernod Fils and Hémard Distilleries. However, Pernod also released a reformulated absinthe based on the original recipe in 2005.

In 1975, the competing companies, and the world’s largest producers of anise-flavored aperitifs, joined forces to create Pernod Ricard. Their portfolio now includes over 240 brands.

Pernod Facts More pronounced notes of star anise and fennel, with mint/menthol undertones

40% alcohol by volume (ABV)

Brighter and fresher

Ingredients macerated in neutral spirits during production

Featured more heavily in cocktails Ricard Facts More herbaceous and licorice-forward

45% alcohol by volume (ABV)

Drier and richer

Ingredients steeped under pressure in neutral spirits during production

Typically served neat or with ice

Similarities

They are both French-produced anise-flavored liqueurs.

Ricard and Pernod both use unaged neutral spirits as their base. And, while both French producers maintain recipes that are closely guarded secrets, unchanged since their inception, they share some of the same ingredients. Some of the aromatics used to make up the flavor profile of both brands include star anise, fennel seed, anise seed, and licorice root.

They both contain less sugar than many liqueurs and have an ABV between 40–45%.

Through legal regulation, all pastis must contain fewer than 100 grams of sugar per liter, less than most liqueurs. Both Ricard and Pernod are still perceived as fairly sweet, due to the sweet-tasting compounds that come from the herbaceous ingredients used to flavor both liqueurs.

Although Ricard and Pernod boast slightly different levels of alcohol by volume, European regulation requires that all pastis is bottled within a range of 40–45% ABV.

They both “louche” when water is added.

The traditional preparation of pastis involves adding water to dilute the liqueur, much as with absinthe. Because of the base of anise in both brands, when water is added, the beverages become cloudy. This transformative process is called the louche.

Once water is introduced to the liquid, the terpene oils produced by the botanical extracts like star anise and fennel, which aren't water soluble, fall out of suspension with the alcohol. The result is a clear spirit that gains a distinctive milky opaqueness when water is added.

The Differences

Production Process and Alcohol Levels

To help create Ricard’s characteristic herbaceous flavor profile, an aromatic compound (called anethole essence) is created by rectifying botanicals such as green anise, star anise, and fennel seeds.

Ricard’s other primary flavoring agent is licorice root, which also contributes to its distinctive yellow color. The licorice root as well as seven different Provençal herbs are steeped under pressure with neutral alcohol. This process is repeated three times until the alcohol is fully steeped. All the ingredients are then blended with sugar, and caramel is added to intensify the color. The final combination is triple-filtered and then bottled at 45% ABV.

Pernod’s mix of aromatic plant extracts differs slightly from Ricard’s. Though it shares the dominant botanicals star anise and fennel with Ricard, other aromatics such as coriander, chamomile, hyssop, angelica, mint, and lemon balm are also in the mix. The main differentiator between the two brands’ recipes is the modest amount of licorice root included. The company even notes that the small amount of licorice root is what sets Pernod apart from traditional pastis.

The production process for Pernod is also different from Ricard’s. In order to extract aromatic flavors from the botanicals, they are macerated in neutral alcohol. That herbal distillate is further distilled to raise the proof. The resulting spirit is then diluted and sugar is added to the final product. It is finally bottled at a slightly lower proof than Ricard at 40% ABV.

Different Flavor Profiles

The prominent flavor in Ricard is licorice root. Fennel and green anise feature heavily as well, but it’s the licorice that lingers. Given its higher alcohol content, Ricard is also drier, richer, and can be perceived as having a bigger mouthfeel than Pernod. The liqueur is a golden yellow color out of the bottle, and when diluted with cold water, turns a lighter milky yellow hue, honoring its colloquial name, “Milk of Marseille.”

Pernod’s dominant flavors come from star anise and fennel. Because of the addition of mint, there is a mentholated quality with some medicinal undertones. Slightly sweeter than Ricard, the tea-like aromatics mingle with soft citrus notes from the lemon balm. This liqueur is brighter and fresher than Ricard, and the color skews a brilliant yellow-green right out of the bottle.

How Much Water Should I Mix with Pastis When Serving? A ratio of 4–5 parts water to one part pastis is a good rule of thumb to reach typical dilution when serving most pastis. However, personal preference should always be your guide, and various brands' alcohol levels and preferred ingredients mean it may take some experimentation to find the right balance for you.

Different Applications

The traditional way to serve Ricard is by adding cold water to taste (typically 1 part Ricard to 4 or 5 parts of water) and then an optional cube or two of ice. You can certainly prepare Pernod in the same fashion, but because of its slightly different flavor profile, sweetness level, and alcohol content, it has become a favorite in cocktails—either as a rinse in a Sazerac in place of absinthe, as a modifier to punch up a cocktail recipe, or as a primary ingredient or tall drink mixer.

It is also worth mentioning that pastis is an excellent ingredient when cooking, especially as an addition to seafood dishes. The rich anise flavors lend themselves well to a variety of dishes, both savory and sweet.

Other Pastis Brands

Ricard and Pernod are undeniably the most recognizable producers of anise-flavored liqueurs, but they aren’t the only ones. There are a number of brands (produced in and outside of France) that are worth trying as each one has its own distinctive flavor profile. Some brands worth checking out: Henri Bardouin Pastis, Pastis 51, Berger Pastis de Marseille, Casanis Pastis, Duval Pastis de Marseille, and Herbsaint Anise Liqueur.