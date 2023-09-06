Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Founded in the late 1980s, Patrón's explosion in popularity made it a leader in the U.S. tequila market, and one of the world’s top-selling agave spirit brands.

According to our reviewers, this approachable reposado bottling is an easy entry point for someone new to the category, especially for whiskey enthusiasts seeking to begin their journey into tequila. Though our tasting panel largely agrees that Patrón Reposado doesn’t have the complexities or agave-forward qualities of some other reposado expressions, they maintain it's versatile enough to be sipped on its own or mixed into a variety of cocktails.

Fast Facts Classification: Reposado tequila Company: Bacardí Producer: Patrón Tequila Expression: Reposado Tequila NOM: 1492 Still Type: Double-distilled in copper pot stills ABV: 40% Aged: At least four months in ex-bourbon barrels Released: 1992 Price: $69.99 (750ml) Awards: Master Medal/Top 10 Tequilas, 2020 Tequila & Mezcal Masters, The Spirits Business; Master Medal/Top 10 Tequilas, 2021 Tequila & Mezcal Masters, The Spirits Business

Pros Versatile for mixing

Accessible flavor profile

Easy to find Cons May not please tequila aficionados

Barrel flavor dominates and less agave notes come through

Some may find it lacking complexity

Tasting Notes

Color: Pale straw yellow

Nose: Vanilla, light caramel, wildflower honey, violets, black pepper, serrano chile, Seville orange marmalade, strawberries, orange peel, cinnamon, pepper, hints of cooked agave and pickling spice

Palate: Butterscotch, crême brûlée, sweet vanilla, candied orange and apricot, clove, allspice, black tea, thyme, marjoram, spicy black pepper, citrus peels, cooked agave, pickled peppers

Finish: Medium length with heat and notes of black pepper, warm spices, vanilla, honey, and lingering caramel

Similar bottles: Herradura Reposado, Don Julio Reposado, Casamigos Reposado, Arrete Reposado, Casa Noble Reposado, Fortaleza Reposado, Tapatio Reposado, Calle 23 Reposado, Mijenta Reposado, Volans Reposado

Suggested uses: Served neat or over ice; citrus-forward cocktails like a Margarita or a Paloma; Oaxaca Old Fashioned

Our Review

Our tasting panel has varied opinions about the overall merits of Patrón Reposado, but they all agree that it is versatile enough to be sipped on its own and can also mix well into a variety of cocktails.

“[This is] an approachable aged tequila aimed squarely at the masses,” says Joaquín Simó. “[It is] easy to mix with [and has] tons of versatility, but agave diehards should look to the Roca Patron Reposado bottling [which only uses agave crushed by the traditional tahona method] for a more nuanced expression.”

On the nose and palate, each of our reviewers detect notes of vanilla, honey, citrus, and black pepper spice, with just a hint of agave.

Simó finds that the barrel notes dominate on the palate. “[It's a] bit too reliant on the barrel for flavor,” he says. “[I] wish the agave came through more clearly.”

Jacques Bezuidenhout agrees that while the tasting “starts with a sweet vanilla entry [and a] hint of pepper and agave,” there is “not much agave” overall.

Both Misty Kalkofen and Simó observe a medium finish with Kalkofen noting “lots of pepper, warm spices, and honey.” Bezuidenhout finds that the “finish is a little flat and neutral with a little heat spike” at the end.

All of our reviewers find Patrón Reposado to be a versatile tequila, enjoyed on its own or mixed into cocktails where its spice-heavy qualities can shine.

Kalkofen says that this bottling is “most likely a sipper for their core consumer group, but it would also work in a Oaxaca Old Fashioned.”

“The cinnamon and black pepper notes would be lovely in a Paloma, as well as in a Oaxaca Old Fashioned,” says Simó. “The big spice notes are loud enough that pairing it with Grand Marnier makes a ton of sense in a Margarita.”

Bezuidenhout recommends serving this tequila on ice or working it into citrus-forward cocktails.

Overall, Patrón Reposado is a flexible option for someone just discovering the category.

This tequila is ideal for “someone new to the category, especially someone coming with an appreciation for whiskey,” says Kalkofen. Bezuidenhout adds that this is for the “entry-level tequila drinker not looking for a lot of agave complexity.”

Simó concurs. “The agave notes aren’t pronounced enough for true tequila aficionados, but this will serve as an easy entry point to tequila for fans of bourbons and Irish whiskeys,” he says. “It holds up nicely in cocktails and has enough body to be served over ice.”

Production

Patrón Reposado is made from 100% blue Weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, from a variety of producers, mostly family-owned farms.

After the piñas, or hearts of the agave, are harvested at six to eight years old, they are transported to the nearby Hacienda Patrón distillery where they are segmented by hand into four sections to ensure a uniform cooking process. The agave is then slow-roasted with and without steam for over 70 hours in small brick ovens.

After roasting, the piñas are crushed to release their juices by utilizing a combination of traditional tahona mills and a more modern roller mill.

The resulting agave juice and fibers, or mosto, are taken from both the tahona mills and roller mills and fermented separately for three days in open-air pine wood fermentation vats.

The fermented mixtures are double-distilled separately in small batches in copper pot stills and then blended. Master distiller David Rodriguez oversees the entire distilling process.

After distillation, Patrón Reposado is aged for three to five months in toasted American oak ex-bourbon barrels. The finished product is bottled and corked, labeled, and packaged by hand.

History

Casa Siete Leguas, one of the oldest tequila distilleries in Mexico, was the original distillery used to produce the first iteration of Patrón tequila.

In 1989, the brand rights were purchased by St. Maarten Spirits, a company owned by John Paul DeJoria, of Paul Mitchell hair products fame, and entrepreneur Martin Crowley. Partnering with master distiller Francisco Alcaraz, who created Patrón tequila and meticulously oversaw production since the first bottle, was key to the brand’s initial success.

As Patrón sales grew, the Siete Leguas distillery wasn’t able to keep up with production, and in 2002 Patrón moved all operations to a newly built distillery.

In 1992, a reposado expression was added to the line-up, which previously included Patrón Silver and Añejo.

By the late '90s, Patrón looked to the marketing strategy of higher-end vodka brand Grey Goose and essentially invented the ultra-premium tequila category, as Grey Goose had done with vodka. Patrón set a premium price, packaged its product in distinctive individually numbered glass bottles, and strategically targeted vodka drinkers in popular bars and nightclubs. Over the years, the brand has entered the pop culture zeitgeist with the help of song lyric references from a large number of musical artists including Rihanna, Lil’ Jon, Drake, and The Weeknd.

In January 2018, Bacardi acquired Patrón for $5.1 billion, helping to make it the largest independent spirits producer in the world.

In 2020, after a 50-year career in tequila, and over 30 years overseeing production at Patrón, legendary master distiller Francisco Alcaraz retired. David Rodriguez, who worked under Alcaraz for 18 years, was soon named Patrón’s new master distiller. Alcaraz passed away in 2021 at the age of 75.



–Written and edited by Prairie Rose



Interesting Fact Former master distiller Francisco Alcaraz spent 20 years prior to his 30-year career with Patrón working with tequila, and in the 1960s, was the world’s first “tequila inspector.” After graduating with a chemical engineering degree, Alcaraz was sought out by the Mexican government to help set up a new governing body, before tequila had an appellation of origin, that would regulate the quality of the country’s tequila. For 10 years, Alcaraz visited distilleries, observed their production processes, and reviewed samples. This in-depth experience with tequila production made for a unique insight into the world of quality spirits. Commemorating the man behind Patrón’s early success, there is a statue of Alcaraz holding a piña in the Hacienda’s central courtyard.