The Bottom Line:

This no-nonsense electric wine bottle opener puts the control in your hands with a lightweight and low-cost device.

Pros:

Effective

Relatively quiet

Affordable

Cons:

Takes up a lot of space

May break over time

Our Review

If you’ve already made the decision to switch from a traditional corkscrew to an electric-powered alternative, you want it to function better than a manual model. You want it to get the job done without stripping the cork, getting stuck in the bottle, and with little more effort than the push of a button. Because, let’s face it, the corkscrew is one of those timeless inventions that does what it does so effectively (both in terms of cost and effort) that it’s design has remained unchanged for decades. If you’re going to reinvent the wheel, it better be a damn-impressive wheel.

Take Note "With a wine bottle in one hand and the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener in the other, you could do some serious damage if an intruder attempts to interrupt your happy hour."

The Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener is simple in both form and function. The black and silver body encases the mechanized corkscrew. The model comes with a charging base that plugs into the outlet, hence its claim of being “cordless,” a feature that feels a bit redundant in the day-and-age of wireless charging. The Oster is a bit larger than other electric wine bottle openers on the market, and the cumbersome charging port doesn’t help this. While a traditional corkscrew fits in a drawer, the Oster juts up a foot off the counter when placed in the charging port.

Give me an electric wine bottle opener that fits in my pocket, then I’ll be a convert. Until then, there’s the Oster.

Design: The Toaster of Wine Openers

With a wine bottle in one hand and the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener in the other, you could do some serious damage if an intruder attempts to interrupt your happy hour. It’s not that the Oster is heavy, but it is a bit cumbersome at nearly 15 inches long. It’s made of the same thick plastic you’d find on other small appliances, with one side a brushed silver and the other a matte black. Its key design features are an oversized button, used to engage the corkscrew and release the cork once removed as well as a light on the top of the device, which turns red when charging. It’s not the sexiest appliance, but it’s sleek enough to blend into a bar cart.

Material: A Whole Lot of Plastic

Without getting too much into the price of the model, yet, this is one of the cheaper electric wine bottle openers on the market and you can tell when you hold it in your hand. It’s lightweight and feels like it might not survive a fall off a counter. I enjoyed the matte black side of the device, which was comfortable to hold and less prone to slippage while operating. The charging port, which doubles as a base for storage, is made of the same lightweight plastic and has a built-in foil cutter that can also be stored in this base.

Performance: In and Out in No Time

The feature I enjoyed most about the oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener is how much control it gives the under. It’s manual button operation means the user controls when the screw removes the cork and, with another push of a button, removes the cork from the system. The screw easily latched onto the cork and quickly, efficiently removed it from the bottle. This button, however, does not allow the screw to eject from the system until it makes contact with a bottle. Despite being electric, it has a quiet motor. Overall, it works as promised with little room for error. Reviewers who have owned this model for more than a year did express some issues as the product aged. Most of these issues revolved around it no longer holding a charge or running out of power mid-use and appeared after a year-or-so of use.

Take Note "But that low price point also means you won’t be too heartbroken if and when the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener craps out on you."

Cleaning: Little-to-no Cleaning Necessary

There’s minimal cleaning involved with the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener. Its matted plastic finish prevents fingerprints and smudging.

Price: A Real Bargain

Of the electric wine bottle openers I tested this model was by far the cheapest at just under $20. For that price you are getting a system that is reliable until it isn’t. But that low price point also means you won’t be too heartbroken if and when the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener craps out on you.

Competition: Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener vs. Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew

When choosing between the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener and Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew (view at Amazon), you are looking at a few key differences. The first is obviously price, with the Rabbit costing at least $30 more than the Oster. The oster gives the user more control while the Rabbit relies on a sensor at the base of the system to trigger the corkscrew. The latter does not always catch the cork, making a strong case for the Oster’s button system. For me, the lack of buttons caused more problems than it solved. The Oster is also a much quieter model, compared to the loud, and more powerful, motor of the Rabbit. Where the Rabbit outshines the Oster is in its aesthetics. The sleeker body and lack of a charging station means it's easier to store, although it still takes up more space than a manual corkscrew.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the traditional corkscrew, the Oster (view at Amazon) is a non-nonsense electric option that will take up a bit of space on your counter, but will also make popping bottles a little less labor intensive.

Why Trust Liquor.com?

Sarah Freeman is a food and beverage writer based in Chicago. She has been writing about restaurants and bars for the past decade—from learning about what makes a perfect piece of cocktail ice to the exploring art of beer label design.

