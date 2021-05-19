The 7 Best Orange Wines in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Orange wine is finally having the moment it deserves. However, there are a few things to know before diving in. First and foremost, orange wine, often referred to as skin-contact wine or amber wine, is produced worldwide—and most importantly, it’s definitely not crafted from oranges. These golden-hued wines are basically white wines vinified using red wine techniques. In short, rather than directly pressing the juice from the grapes, juice from white grapes destined for orange wine production spends some time macerating on the skins.

“Orange wine is available in sparkling and still formats, ranging from light to full-bodied, and flavors also cover a huge spectrum, from tropical to umami,” says Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou. When looking for quality orange wine for her curated monthly subscription (dedicated exclusively to skin-contact wines), Winkler explains that what matters most is how it’s made. “All of the wines we select are considered natural, produced from hand-harvested fruit, have nothing added / very low to zero sulfur, and there is no masking oak use,” she explains. Winkler notes that orange wines can be enjoyed at any time of the day or year, as there are endless shades, textures, and flavors available.

In other words, the spectrum of orange wine is pretty vast, and knowing where to start can be tricky. We’ve rounded up our top skin-contact picks, produced from various winemakers, regions, and grape varieties around the world. We could’ve just stuck with one simple style… but orange you glad we didn’t do that?