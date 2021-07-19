The 2020 Summer Olympics, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally take place in Tokyo, kicking off July 23, 2021. It will be the second time Japan will host the Games, at which more than 11,000 athletes from a total of 206 countries and states will participate. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than with some themed cocktails?

While you can always opt for the classic summer favorites like the Gin & Tonic or Margarita, these are a few cocktails created in or inspired by the Games’ host country to transport your taste buds to Tokyo, even if you can’t be there in person, plus a twist on an iconic American treat.