Sippability: Our rating of how well this product tastes as a stand-alone pour.

Mixability: Our rating of how well this product can be used as a component in cocktails.

Value for Price: Our tasting panel’s assessment of this product’s quality-to-cost ratio within its larger category of competitors.

Overall: Our tasting panel’s overall assessment of the quality of the product,as well as its rank in comparison to others within the category

Developed by bartenders in 2010 as an affordable mixing tequila made according to traditional practices, the Plata bottling from Olmeca Altos continues to represent an excellent value, according to our tasting panel. Though our reviewers observe that the rounded expression isn’t a particularly complex or challenging example of the category, they find that its quality-to-price ratio remains tough to beat for a blanco tequila that excels in cocktails like Margaritas and Palomas.

Fast Facts Classification: Blanco tequila Company: Pernod Ricard Mexico Producer: Olmeca Altos Expression: Altos Plata Tequila NOM: 1111 Still type: Copper pot ABV: 40% Aged: Unaged Released: 2010 MRSP: $29.99 Awards: Gold, 2023 TAG Global Spirit Awards; Gold, 2022 International Spirits Challenge; Gold, 2022 Tequila & Mezcal Masters; Excellent, 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Pros Excellent value for a traditionally made tequila

Wide availability

Versatile in cocktails Cons Not particularly complex as a sipping tequila

Some may find finish slightly bitter

Tasting Notes

Color: Clear

Nose: Sweet, with notes of cooked agave, citrus peel, white pepper, vanilla, cinnamon, watermelon rind, lemongrass, and a touch of mint

Palate: Roasted agave, lime peel, wet cement, vanilla extract, jalapeño, cinnamon, vegetal notes like green bell pepper and artichoke

Finish: Medium with notes of cooked agave and Szechuan peppercorn

Similar bottles: Herradura Silver, Lunazul Blanco, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver, Espolón Blanco, Cazadores Blanco

Suggested uses: Margarita, Paloma, sipped neat or on the rocks when complexity isn’t desired

Our Review

Our reviewers unanimously emphasize Olmeca Altos Plata’s excellent value for mixing into blanco tequila cocktails, but find it lacks complexity as a neat pour.

“Round and soft on the palate, this is a decent entry-level tequila that won’t challenge a drinker,” says Joaquín Simó. “[It’s] a workhorse mixer, designed to be in a speedrail or a home bar for entertaining.”

Our reviewers observe sweetness on the nose and palate, as well as notes of roasted agave, citrus, vanilla, and vegetal flavors like bell pepper.

Simó finds the finish short and “not terribly interesting,” while Jacques Bezuidenhout and Misty Kalkofen both note a medium finish.

“[It’s] medium to full-bodied with a nice, spicy, and balanced end,” says Bezuidenhout. “The flavor of cooked agave lingers the whole way through.”

Kalkofen detects an “unfortunate bitterness” on the finish.

Bezuidenhout finds this bottling suitable as a neat pour or served on the rocks, depending on drinker preference, while Kalkofen and Simó solely recommend it for mixing.

“It has enough body for cocktails but not nearly the depth you’d look for in a sipper,” says Simó. “A classic Margarita would be lovely here, and the prominent lime notes would be a lovely foil in a Paloma.”

“I feel it would be best [in a] citrus-forward cocktail to balance out some of those earthier notes and that bitter funk in the finish,” says Kalkofen.

However, all reviewers are in agreement on the value of this bottling.

“It’s a quality choice for this price point, especially when comparing with other tequilas from transnational corporations who I would consider the primary competitors of Olmeca Altos,” says Kalkofen. “[It’s] definitely the front runner from both a quality and practices perspective, i.e. style of production and sustainability initiatives.”

“It delivers more than some tequilas at double its price,” says Bezuidenhout.

Production

Olmeca Altos Plata is produced at Destilería Colonial de Jalisco in the town of Arandas in Los Altos, in the Highlands region of Mexico. It is made with 100% blue agave that is grown in Los Altos. The agave is divided into parts and slow-cooked in brick ovens for about three days. Olmeca Altos uses a combination of processes for crushing the agave: a mechanized version of a traditional volcanic tahona wheel (which is historically drawn by horses or donkeys) and a more modern roller mill.

The mosto (combination of liquid and agave fibers) from the tahona and roller mill are left to ferment separately in large open vats with a specific strain of yeast. They are distilled twice in copper stills, then blended for Olmeca Altos’s Plata expression. The Plata bottling is unaged.

History

In 2009, two decorated U.K. bartenders, Dre Basso and the late Henry Besant, worked with global spirits conglomerate Pernod Ricard and master distiller Jesús Hernández to launch Olmeca Altos Plata.

Seeking to make a 100% agave tequila that was well-suited to mixing, Besant and Basso moved to Jalisco, Mexico, and studied traditional tequila production processes. They came across Olmeca, a nearly 50-year-old distillery in the Los Altos area of the Highlands region, characterized by its high altitude and mineral-rich red soil.

Besant and Basso worked with Olmeca’s master distiller and Jalisco native, Jesús Hernández, to develop a process involving both the traditional tahona and a more modern roller mill, allowing them to create a cheaper product that soon became a bartender favorite in markets like New York. Pernod Ricard expanded distribution of Olmeca Altos throughout the United States in 2012.

The Olmeca Altos line includes aged reposado and añejo expressions. Olmeca also produces the label Olmeca Tezón, which contains 100% tahona liquid.

–Written and edited by Audrey Morgan



Interesting Fact The bottle’s narrow shape was designed with bartenders in mind, as the slim neck can be pulled from a speedrail with ease.