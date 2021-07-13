The Best Barware Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Each summer, people eagerly await the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But in addition to the vast fashion and accessories selection, did you know the Anniversary Sale is also a great opportunity to start or upgrade your home bar? Nordstrom offers superior quality and great prices on everything from glassware to small appliances and decor—whether your home bar is a small corner of the apartment or its own stand-alone cave.

“The home bar isn’t just about the drink,” says Orlando Soria, HGTV star and a partner in Maker’s Mark Bourbon’s Remarkable Home Bar program. “It’s about the environment and the company you’re sharing the drink with.” Soria offers up a great tip when shopping for a home bar: “It’s important to remember that you don’t need to outfit your whole bar all at once. It’s okay to add pieces along the way.” He says if you find something you really like, say a great set of glassware or bar stools, jump on that. “Once one decision has been made, that provides style guidance and parameters to the whole process.”

Read on to hear how to score big during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom bills the Anniversary Sale as its “biggest fashion event of the year,” highlighting big savings on new arrivals. But in reality, it covers so much more ground than that. There are savings in every department for men, women, children—as well discounts on beauty items, home decor, and, of course, the home bar.

“This year’s sale is a celebration as we begin returning to the things we’ve missed over the past year,” says Pete Nordstrom, president, and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. “It’s the perfect time for customers to refresh their wardrobes as they head back to work, school travel and attend in-person events.”

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins July 28, 2021 at 3 AM EST/12 AM PST and ends August 9, 2021, at 3 AM EST/12 AM PST—lasting almost two weeks. After August 9th, just about everything that’s left goes back to its regular retail price. However, there are ways to extend the sale window and jump on popular items ahead of the sale.

The sale takes place both virtually and in person at Nordstrom locations, with additional deals and availability found at select stores in the brand’s top 20 markets.

How Can I Shop The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early?

You can already preview a large selection of sale items to start mapping out what you’d like to focus on when the sale begins. "Nordy Club" members or Nordstrom cardmembers get extra perks—including early access, notifications of flash sales, access to live stream shopping events, and more. Depending on your status level, you can start shopping early access as soon as July 12 through July 27.

Icon early access starts July 12, while Ambassador status gets you in the door July 14, and Influencer status begins July 16. However, don't fret—there’s still time to apply for a card and gain some of these perks, including free two-day shipping. As long as you are approved by July 27, you too can enjoy these perks.

What is Usually on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

You'll find a broad selection of new men’s and women’s fashions, homewares, decor, electronics, and of course kitchen and bar accessories—all with slashed prices. “We have something for everyone this Anniversary Sale,” says Dani Dysinger, the Styling Area Sales Manager. “With an inclusive range of prices and sizes, every one of our customers can find something that makes them feel special.”

Keep in mind, since people are so keyed into this event, items tend to go quickly. New items are added and flash sales happen throughout the event—so keep an eye out. The best tactic is to scope out the preview page, and jump on the items as soon as they go live during the sale.

What Can I Shop For Right Now on Sale?

While July 28 is still a ways away, Nordstrom has great deals for home bar goods right now. Bookmark this page and check back as the sale draws closer.

