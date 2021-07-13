The Best Barware Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Each summer, people eagerly await the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But in addition to the vast fashion and accessories selection, did you know the Anniversary Sale is also a great opportunity to start or upgrade your home bar? Nordstrom offers superior quality and great prices on everything from glassware to small appliances and decor—whether your home bar is a small corner of the apartment or its own stand-alone cave.
“The home bar isn’t just about the drink,” says Orlando Soria, HGTV star and a partner in Maker’s Mark Bourbon’s Remarkable Home Bar program. “It’s about the environment and the company you’re sharing the drink with.” Soria offers up a great tip when shopping for a home bar: “It’s important to remember that you don’t need to outfit your whole bar all at once. It’s okay to add pieces along the way.” He says if you find something you really like, say a great set of glassware or bar stools, jump on that. “Once one decision has been made, that provides style guidance and parameters to the whole process.”
Read on to hear how to score big during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
To make your shopping experience a bit easier, we pulled together the top sales pages below:
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Nordstrom bills the Anniversary Sale as its “biggest fashion event of the year,” highlighting big savings on new arrivals. But in reality, it covers so much more ground than that. There are savings in every department for men, women, children—as well discounts on beauty items, home decor, and, of course, the home bar.
“This year’s sale is a celebration as we begin returning to the things we’ve missed over the past year,” says Pete Nordstrom, president, and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. “It’s the perfect time for customers to refresh their wardrobes as they head back to work, school travel and attend in-person events.”
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins July 28, 2021 at 3 AM EST/12 AM PST and ends August 9, 2021, at 3 AM EST/12 AM PST—lasting almost two weeks. After August 9th, just about everything that’s left goes back to its regular retail price. However, there are ways to extend the sale window and jump on popular items ahead of the sale.
The sale takes place both virtually and in person at Nordstrom locations, with additional deals and availability found at select stores in the brand’s top 20 markets.
How Can I Shop The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early?
You can already preview a large selection of sale items to start mapping out what you’d like to focus on when the sale begins. "Nordy Club" members or Nordstrom cardmembers get extra perks—including early access, notifications of flash sales, access to live stream shopping events, and more. Depending on your status level, you can start shopping early access as soon as July 12 through July 27.
Icon early access starts July 12, while Ambassador status gets you in the door July 14, and Influencer status begins July 16. However, don't fret—there’s still time to apply for a card and gain some of these perks, including free two-day shipping. As long as you are approved by July 27, you too can enjoy these perks.
What is Usually on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
You'll find a broad selection of new men’s and women’s fashions, homewares, decor, electronics, and of course kitchen and bar accessories—all with slashed prices. “We have something for everyone this Anniversary Sale,” says Dani Dysinger, the Styling Area Sales Manager. “With an inclusive range of prices and sizes, every one of our customers can find something that makes them feel special.”
Keep in mind, since people are so keyed into this event, items tend to go quickly. New items are added and flash sales happen throughout the event—so keep an eye out. The best tactic is to scope out the preview page, and jump on the items as soon as they go live during the sale.
What Can I Shop For Right Now on Sale?
While July 28 is still a ways away, Nordstrom has great deals for home bar goods right now. Bookmark this page and check back as the sale draws closer.
Below are the best items to preview and shop ahead of the sale.
Nordstrom at Home Round Marble and Acacia Wood Serving Board
Normally $59, Now $49
Slice lemons, limes, and chop herbs in style on this mixed-media cutting board. Measuring roughly 16-inches in diameter, it can double as an attractive display, cocktail serving tray, or merely a canvas for charcuterie and cheeses.
Schott Zwiesel Fortessa Tritan Modo Tumblers (Set of 2)
Normally $16, Now $11
Elegant and durable, these German modernist tumblers are ideal for white wine,ice-filled cocktails, and mocktails. They can even serve as rocks glasses for neat pours. They're also dishwasher safe and can hold up to six ounces of liquid.
Aarke Sparkling Water Maker
Normally $250, Now $200
A Nordstrom exclusive, this sleek countertop-friendly carbonator comes in three colorways. Create your own additive-free soda water (CO2 cylinder not included) to use as mixers or to enjoy on its own. Note, this appliance does not create flavored sodas.
Nordstrom Wine Rack
Normally $50, Now $30
Store up to six bottles of your favorite wine in an attractive, compact pyramid. It's made of iron with a goldtone plate and is super easy to wipe clean.
Schott Zwiesel Modo Whiskey Glasses (Set of 6)
Normally $60, now $40
A great whiskey deserves an equally great rocks glass. These are straight-sided, elegantly contoured, and feature a thicker bottom to help keep your dram cool—even without ice. Plus, they're made of lead-free crystal, are dishwasher safe, and made in Germany.
Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Normally $200, Now $160
Today’s cocktails are all about fresh ingredients. Why not grow your own basil, mint, tomatoes and more in this handy countertop garden? It's ideal for apartments, small balconies, sheds, or and other compact spaces. A built-in water reservoir holds a month’s worth of water, while an LED provides the light source for minimal maintenance.
Deny Designs Dash and Ash Pineapple Cutting Board
Normally $35, now $23
Bring a tropical resort vibe to your home bar with this charming birch wood cutting board. From pineapple rings to shaved coconut, you’ll be ready to prep a slew of summertime cocktail ingredients on the 11 1/2-inch square board.
Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender
Normally $130, Now $100
Sure, it’s great for healthy smoothies—but this blender will knock out some terrific double-servings of margaritas, daiquiris, and more. It features a sturdy 20-ounce Tritan jar (which can double as a mixing glass for stirred cocktails), along with Smoothie and Pulse settings.
Waterford Elegance Cabernet Sauvignon Glasses (Set of 2)
Normally $75, Now $60
These two modern, elegantly curved fine crystal glasses may be sculpted for red wine, but work equally well for Spanish-style GinTonics. Keep in mind, they are handwash only.
Waterford Lismore Essence Old Fashioned Glasses (Set of 6)
Normally $375, Now $300
This set of six 14 oz crystal Old Fashioned glasses comes safely stored in a discreet custom container, and is sure to elevate any home cocktail hour or whiskey tasting. Nordstrom also offers free gift wrap if you pick up your online order at a store, even on sale items.