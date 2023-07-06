The Next Step for Non-Alcoholic Spirits? Distilleries

Having sampled many of the now almost 200 brands of non-alcoholic spirits on the market, I’ve always done so in the comfort of my home or at a bar. Most non-alcoholic spirits are produced either in a distillery that also produces alcohol, which may be undisclosed, or in a manufacturing plant by co-packers that produce other consumer packaged goods as well. Very few of these are open to the public.

While the quality and artistry behind non-alcoholic spirits has risen dramatically in recent years, what these brands have traditionally lacked is the distillery experience. Never have I been led downstairs to a cellar full of prized and rare batches of non-alcoholic spirits, as I was recently at a historic cognac house. Consumers can connect to non-alcoholic brands through bars, retail, and marketing, but there’s something irreplicable about the experience and education gained through direct connection.

Thanks to category pioneers, however, this may be changing. From Fife, Scotland to Portland, Oregon, producers are ushering in a new era for non-alcoholic distilleries.

Bill Garnock inspecting the process at Feragaia. Grant Anderson

The First Non-Alcoholic Scottish Distillery

Bill Garnock grew up on his family farm in Fife, Scotland near Lindores Abbey, where whisky was first distilled in 1494. (A re-creation of the distillery opened in 2017.) Today six distilleries exist in proximity to his birthplace, including his own, Feragaia. It’s the first non-alcoholic distillery in Scotland.

Along with partner Jamie Wild, Garnock opened the distillery with the goal of bringing transparency to the non-alcoholic spirits category, which can often be cloaked in secrecy. “Transparency and provenance are key behind every great food or drink brand,” says Garnock.

Just like that of their whisky-producing neighbors, Feragaia’s distillation process involves traditional pot stills, multiple distillation runs, blending of distillates with spring water, and aging. And visitors can see it all firsthand at their new facility, opened in 2022.

The experience itself is meant to be empowering and inclusive for those who don’t drink or are cutting back on alcohol, and structured to compete with visits to whisky distilleries. “We are developing an education[al] experience at our distillery in Fife, where guests can come hear the story, learn the process, [and so on],” says Garnock.

But if you visit Feragaia expecting a non-alcoholic re-creation of whisky, be forewarned. Though its Scottish name might evoke famous distilleries like Laphroaig and Bruichladdich, Feragaia is a botanical non-alcoholic spirit, not a scotch analog. Like the spirit, however, it embodies the region where it is made, offering a layered expression of 14 botanicals from the land and sea, such as lemon verbena, black currant leaf, and kelp.

Chris and Rose Bax, constructing a still at Bax Botanics. Joanne Crawford

Into the Wild

Husband-and-wife team Rose and Chris Bax were also inspired by their natural surroundings when they opened a foraging school, Taste of the Wild, in North Yorkshire, England. That experience informed the opening of their Wetherby distillery, Bax Botanics, in 2019.

“It came naturally to us to open a distillery,” says Rose. “We love making things and it never occurred to us to ask anyone else to do it.”

Rose and Chris, self-professed “flavor geeks,” channeled their creativity into making pickles, jellies, shrubs, and various drinks at their foraging school, and Bax Botanics was a natural extension of that ethos. They designed two non-alcoholic spirits featuring sea buckthorn and lemon verbena, which are also packaged into ready-to-drink canned cocktails with tonic water.

These flavor geeks are equally dedicated to sustainability. Though it might make sense to use locally foraged ingredients in the product, “foraging on a large scale can be detrimental to nature, [so instead] we are supporting traditional farming without nasty chemicals,” says Rose. For their diligence, they won a Global Good Award in 2020 for “Best Start-up Enterprise of the Year.”

Their mission, Rose says, “is to create authentic alcohol-free drinks for customers…by distilling organic botanicals in a traditional way that treads as lightly on the planet as possible.” Bax Botanics uses hand-beaten copper stills, and each product is distilled with a combination of techniques that is inspired by the distillation of essential oils and hydrosols (water distillates).

Carly Blessing prepping botanicals for use at All The Bitters. All The Bitters

Counting their Blessings

In San Francisco, Ian and Carly Blessing, former sommeliers at The French Laundry, decided to focus on non-alcoholic cocktail bitters instead of spirits. “Once we realized that almost every type of N/A spirit was represented in the market, but found surprisingly few options for zero-proof bitters, we decided that’s where we wanted to contribute,” says Ian.

The Blessings created All the Bitter in 2020 in their kitchen, but this past April moved operations to a larger production facility, where they produce a line that includes aromatic, orange, and New Orleans bitters.

“We started by testing recipes in 12-ounce mason jars in our kitchen,” says Ian. “[We then] scaled up to 5-gallon Cambro containers, then 55-gallon drums, and now we’re in 500-liter tanks.” The pair are currently in the market for a bottling line and hope to reach the point where the line is fully automated. As of now, the line is run by Carly and Ian themselves, along with occasional “help” from their two toddlers, born 18 months apart.

To create All the Bitter’s offerings, raw, organic ingredients––some locally-acquired––are macerated in a combination of vegetable glycerin, water, and a touch of apple cider vinegar. The process, which takes between six to eight weeks to complete, involves no alcohol. Once it’s infused, the liquid is pressed out of the herbs, filtered, and bottled.

Although the distillery doesn’t offer regular tastings or tours, Ian says “people are more than welcome to visit our space by appointment. It’s a pretty small space, but we’re incredibly proud of it.”

Visitors can expect to be treated to the aroma du jour upon entry. “If we’re bottling New Orleans [bitters], the whole place smells like anise and cherries,” says Ian. “These are real bitters, made by real people—a far cry from some of the mass-produced bitters on the market made with extracts and lab-derived flavorings.”

Seth O'Malley (left) and Brad Whiting in front of the stills at Wilderton. Courtesy Curate & Co

Come for the Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Stay for the Education

Brad Whiting and Seth O’Malley, who created Wilderton in Portland, Oregon in 2019 with a “craft spirits sensibility,” hope visitors to their just-opened distillery will leave with a greater understanding of their products. While they say guests will be pleasantly overwhelmed by the botanicals from their three non-alcoholic spirits, Lustre, Earthen, and Bittersweet Aperitivo, the process behind them is what they’re most excited to share.

“If they’re curious about every nerdy detail about how we make Wilderton, we can’t wait to have that conversation,” says O’Malley.

Whiting and O’Malley both come from traditional spirits backgrounds. “I’ve worked in botanicals in one way or another for 15 years, first as a tea specialist and educator, then at the helm of a botanical spirits distillery where I created a line of spirits ranging from gin to amari and a host of European-style herbal liqueurs,” says O’Malley. Whiting, meanwhile, previously managed iconic craft spirits brands, such as Clear Creek Distillery.

With their respective backgrounds, the pair always believed the distillery to be the place where a brand comes to life—part production facility and part destination, where consumers can discover and educate themselves about the product.

Wilderton's new distillery. Wilderton

“We use water to extract flavors and aromas from botanicals, essentially creating a very strong and complex herbal tea,” says O’Malley. “Then we use vacuum distillation to delicately capture and concentrate the aromatics from the extract.”

The new tasting room and distillery is located on the busy waterfront of the Hood River amid breweries, shops, and restaurants. While O’Malley enthusiastically understands the need to engage and entertain guests, he also feels a broader mission to educate the public.

“Education is a word we say dozens of times a day in the [non-alcoholic] industry, and now we have a physical manifestation of helping communicate that great need,” says O’Malley.

It remains to be seen whether these new producers and their distilleries will create something as cellar-worthy and lasting as that 19th-century cognac I tried. Alcohol itself lends itself better to aging than hydrosols or macerations in vegetable glycerin and water. However, if the first step is to have a home and to tell their story, these producers are well on their way to creating an experience that compares to any alcoholic distillery.

“As sommeliers, we spent our days selling other people’s drinks and telling their stories,” says Ian Blessing. “This was our chance to make something ourselves…to have our story be told.”