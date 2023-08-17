Everyone loves to talk about mindful drinking in January, but finding balance and moderation in alcohol consumption is a year-round effort. Wherever, whenever you are, there’s always another happy hour, another get-together, another long weekend. Summer spritzes give way to classic whiskey cocktails in the fall, then suddenly holiday celebrations are upon us and the cycle starts anew.

Thankfully there’s now a wealth of non-alcoholic spirits, beers, and wines, not to mention an endless selection of N/A ready-to-drink cocktails vying for a place in your regular rotation. With so many options, we polled the Liquor.com editorial team to find out what they actually drink when they’re not drinking alcohol. The group came back with a wide range of answers, from a classic cranberry soda to a hyper-convincing bottled N/A spritz.

Without further ado, here are our favorite things to drink when we’re not “drinking.”

