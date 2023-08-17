Everyone loves to talk about mindful drinking in January, but finding balance and moderation in alcohol consumption is a year-round effort. Wherever, whenever you are, there’s always another happy hour, another get-together, another long weekend. Summer spritzes give way to classic whiskey cocktails in the fall, then suddenly holiday celebrations are upon us and the cycle starts anew.
Thankfully there’s now a wealth of non-alcoholic spirits, beers, and wines, not to mention an endless selection of N/A ready-to-drink cocktails vying for a place in your regular rotation. With so many options, we polled the Liquor.com editorial team to find out what they actually drink when they’re not drinking alcohol. The group came back with a wide range of answers, from a classic cranberry soda to a hyper-convincing bottled N/A spritz.
Without further ado, here are our favorite things to drink when we’re not “drinking.”
-
Athletic Lite
“Athletic Brewing’s whole lineup is fantastic, though it tends to lean toward semi-complicated styles of beer—hazy IPAs, stouts, goses—where complexity can compensate for a lack of alcohol.
Enter Athletic Lite. Despite being skeptical at first, these cans have become my favorite N/A on the market. Athletic Lite sticks strongly to the classic profile of a crisp, easy-drinking lager, and should appeal to anyone who just likes an old-fashioned, beer-flavored beer. It’s crafted in the style of 1980s–90s macro brew, but with a craft beer level of quality. In fact, you could say it’s exactly what every OG non-alcoholic lager in the ‘90s tried to be, but with fresh hop flavor and none of the skunkiness that many of us grew up associating with non-alcoholic beer.
Initial misgivings aside, Athletic Lite made me realize that when I’m reaching for a light beer, alcohol is usually the last thing I’m actually looking for.”
–Dylan Garret, Editorial Director
-
Lyre’s Italian Spritz
“Lyre’s Italian Spritz was the first N/A bitter Italian-style ‘spirit’ to make me believe I could fulfill my spritz needs without the booze. The citrusy bitter quality has the bite you need in a non-alcoholic spirit. I’ve tried this with N/A sparkling wine and it’s a total fake-out.”
–Prairie Rose, Senior Editor
-
Soda Water Highball
“When we are having dry days or weeks, we make soda water highballs as if they are actual Gin & Sodas or Japanese highballs. We fill a glass with good ice, pour in soda water, add or express whatever citrus we have on hand (usually lime), and stir with a barspoon, then top with more ice and enjoy. It’s a bit like a placebo—refreshing and delicious.”
–Alexis Doctolero, Vice President
-
Health-Ade Watermelon Kombucha
“If I could work for Kombucha.com, I would. (Just kidding, I love my job!) It has that fermented funk you get from an alcoholic beverage, and Health-Ade’s watermelon flavor also satisfies all my fruity summer cocktail cravings.”
–Audrey Morgan, Associate Editor
-
Hoplark 0.0 Really Really Hoppy
“It’s rare that I only have a single N/A beverage in hand, so finding drinks I enjoy when I don’t want alcohol is a must for me. When I want that IPA hit I reach for Hoplark 0.0 Really Really Hoppy. The bitterness and hop-forward flavor satisfy my beer cravings without alcohol or sugar, and it’s great paired with food and snacks.”
–Michelle Edelbaum, General Manager & Vice President
-
Cherry Vanilla Olipop
“My favorite non-alcoholic drink is a Cherry Vanilla Olipop in a wine glass with the fancy nugget ice, lime wedge, and a fun-colored glass straw to make me think I’m having a lil’ cute fancy cocktail.”
–Sabrina Tan, Art Director
-
Boylan’s Bottling Cherry Soda
“This craft soda has a crisp, strongly fruity, and refreshing flavor that’s a perfect balance of sweet and tart, with an ideal amount of carbonation. I like to drink it when I grab a slice of pizza or deli sandwich or when I want the feel of an ice-cold bottle of beer but without the buzz.”
–Abby Rose Notarnicola, Editorial Intern
-
Null Grüner Weiss
“I love a traditional grüner veltliner for its bright citrus and floral qualities along with its food-friendly nature, and the folks behind Studio Null have created a convincing non-alcoholic grüner expression with Grüner Weiss, an Austrian dealcoholized wine.
On its own, it’s lighter than an alcoholized wine, but the tell-tale characteristics of the grapes, grüner veltliner and gelber muskateller, come through beautifully. It really shines when paired with food, however. The Grüner Weiss was an excellent pairing with stir-fry, veggie burgers, and sushi. When having it with a meal, you truly wouldn’t know it was alcohol-free.”
-
Sanbitter & Soda
“Sanbitter is hard to find in the U.S., which makes me very sad, so I buy it up every chance I get. It really is a great stand-in for anyone who loves bitter liqueurs, specifically Campari. I love Sanbitter and soda as a highball, with a couple of orange slices.”
–A.D.
-
Spindrift Nojito
“If I’m going for a cocktail-like experience, my current go-to is the Spindrift Nojito. The combo of mint and lime gives the drink more interest than a single-flavor seltzer, and there’s no added sugar—just a bit of fruit juice for flavor. If I’m really feeling fancy I’ll put it in a fun glass, over rocks, with a sprig of mint or a slice of lime.”
–M.E.
-
Martini & Rossi “Vibrante” Aperitivo
“The Martini & Rossi ‘Vibrante’ Aperitivo is as close to Aperol as I’ve found. It’s lighter and not as sweet, but with a Pamplemousse La Croix and a twist of grapefruit, it hits that spritz spot.”
–P.R.
-
Immorel Wake the Eff Up Sparkling Mushroom-Based Tea
“There’s no shortage of ‘functional’ drinks lining shelves these days, and to be perfectly honest, I’m a sucker for all of them. I don’t really care if they do anything for my health—I just appreciate that they aren’t actively hurting me and come in fun, innovative flavors.
One of my recent favorites is this sparkling mushroom tea made with cordyceps extract, which is meant to increase energy without the buzz of caffeine. There’s not a perceptible mushroom flavor, but the blood orange-cinnamon combo is super-refreshing with a touch of warmth.”
-
Cranberry & Soda
“Look, by volume, I drink more cranberry soda than any beverage that isn’t water. It’s a holdover from my bartending days, when we would hydrate throughout the shift by mashing together the cranberry and soda water buttons on the soda gun, and chugging quart containers of the stuff all night long.
To this day, I still think it’s just the most refreshing drink combination ever created. In my apartment, at any given time, you’ll find a couple 64-ounce jugs of Ocean Spray and an equal amount of Vintage Lime seltzer—the aggressive bubbles make Vintage the best cran-soda seltzer option, and I’ll argue anyone who says differently. It’s become a running joke among friends that within 10 seconds of stepping into my home you will be offered a cranberry soda.”
-D.G.