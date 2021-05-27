The best bartenders are also bookworms, constantly researching the latest tastes and trends. But with so many titles to choose from, it’s easy to wind up lost in a sea of stale prose and sloppy recipes. We’ve paged through the stack to give you the essential booze books to read this month.

Whatever you want to call them—zero-proof, temperance or the questionable “mocktail”—nonalcoholic drinks are increasingly in demand. Though they were once a rarity in bars, today no drink menu is complete without at least a few virgin versions for the nondrinking set.

Luckily, a trio of new books is dedicated to the teetotalers. Each focuses on N/A cocktails, many sourced from bartenders around the country, offering a collection of sophisticated drinks that would be at home on any bar menu.

Most of the genre involves making or purchasing specialty ingredients, from fancy tinctures to infused honey. While this might be frustrating for beginners at home, most pro bartenders likely won’t flinch at this requirement, focusing instead on the end result.

Each book differs slightly in voice and viewpoint. As a litmus test, we offer each book’s stance on the most famous (or infamous) booze-free drink: the Shirley Temple.