The pandemic era has been a challenging one for the cognac industry, not least because France’s best-known grape brandy has long been positioned as a luxe liquid enjoyed at celebratory moments, and high-end restaurant dinners, nightlife activities, and festive get-togethers were on hold throughout 2020 and early 2021, crimping opportunities to break out the cognac. Meanwhile, the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on cognac and other European brandies during the first quarter of 2021. (The tariff was implemented in January 2021, and lifted in March.)

While cognac producers encouraged consumers to enjoy cognac at home as an “affordable luxury,” the newest bottlings brought to the U.S. market don’t really reflect that narrative. Many producers opted to put new launches aimed at a mainstream audience on the back burner, pushing roll-outs to 2022.

Instead, much of what has debuted recently have been small-batch offerings and extremely limited editions, often priced at the higher end of the spectrum. For flush collectors and connoisseurs, there are plenty of special bottles to scoop up, such as Camus’s first bottling out of the long-fallow Perigord region or Hine’s Antique XO anniversary edition containing a measure of 100-year-old eau-de-vie.

In general, what’s conspicuously missing is the VS and VSOP range, which represent younger and usually reasonably priced expressions. Many of those are intended for mixing into cocktails. With bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues in various re-opening phases in the second half of 2021, perhaps that will be the cue for cognac producers to bring more new bottles in that range to fill out back bars and liquor store shelves.

Until then, these are 10 cognac bottles new to the market and available now.

