In general, it takes two years to write and publish a book, from concept to printing to shipping the book out to stores.

That’s an important statistic to know, because it means that the majority of the books coming out in fall and winter 2022 were largely commissioned and penned during the depths of the 2020 bar closures, when bartenders realized they weren’t getting back behind the stick anytime soon and publishers saw consumers stuck at home mixing endless Quarantinis.

If some of these books seem similar to each other or even repetitive, be kind: Remember how we all were siloed back then. 2020 was a year of extremes.

And yet, many writers conjured books worth buying and gifting. The best are the ones with a distinct point of view, ranging from an audacious look at “60-second cocktails” to love letters to the bars of NOLA and NYC and a deep-dive into modern classics of the last three decades.

These books also reflect how drinking culture has shifted over the past couple of years, including ongoing interest in non-alcoholic drinks and a sense that cocktails are more than merely ingredients but also a way to reflect culture, from the art world to the pop-culture realms of books and music.

Meanwhile, this crop of books is conspicuously light on round-the-world distillery romps, a staple of the booze-book canon and another casualty of the pandemic, when dust gathered on even the most ardent road warrior’s luggage. Even a notable exception, focused on Scotland and its whisky, bears traces of the social-distancing era, with distiller portraits captured largely outdoors—although there will be no complaints about extra glimpses of the stunning natural scenery.

The point is: It’s impossible to avoid viewing these books, released in staggering quantity, except through the lens of these pivotal years. The intended readers, who honed their cocktail making skills during the pandemic, surely raised their bar as well.