If you love flavor-packed full-bodied reds that promise to keep you coming back for more, then nebbiolo is the perfect grape for you. Known for their palate-coating tannins and ample amounts of natural acidity, the rustic red wines made from the nebbiolo grape are ideal for sipping alongside hearty cuisines.

What Is Nebbiolo?

Nebbiolo is a dark-skinned grape variety used to make red wines. The grape is grown mostly in Italy’s Piedmont region and gets its name from the Italian word for fog, nebbia, as thick blankets of it are commonly found within the region during September and October. Nebbiolo produces light-hued wines with high levels of acidity and prominent tannins, making them a bit austere to drink in their youth; these wines are best with some aging.

Where Does Nebbiolo Come From?

Most scientists agree that nebbiolo’s origins are in Piedmont, though certain evidence has shown that the grape could actually be indigenous to Valtellina, located in the neighboring Lombardy province. On the vine, nebbiolo is one of the first grape varieties to bud and the last to ripen, with harvests generally taking place in October. The grape thrives best in calcareous marl soils.

That doesn’t mean that all nebbiolo is from Italy, however. Although nebbiolo has long been associated with the Piedmont region, the grape is beginning to be grown successfully outside Italy’s borders, including in California and Oregon.

How Is Nebbiolo Made?

Nebbiolo is vinified in a variety of styles, though generally speaking, most winemakers will choose to implement some form of oak usage in the aging process. In Piedmont, the traditional aging vessel of preference is large Slavonian oak botti, which can hold many thousands of liters of wine. The traditional approach to vinifying nebbiolo also includes implementing long periods of maceration, ranging from upwards of 20 to 30 days.

What Does Nebbiolo Taste Like?

Although every wine’s specific tasting notes are slightly different, nebbiolo-based wines are known for showing flavors of cherries, rose petals, tar, dried raspberries or strawberries, tobacco, and truffle.

Are Nebbiolo and Barolo the Same Thing?

Sort of. All red wines bottled under the Barolo appellation are crafted from nebbiolo grapes. However, nebbiolo-based wines are produced under many other appellations, both within Piedmont and beyond.

Where Is Nebbiolo Grown?

Although nebbiolo is synonymous with Italy’s Piedmont region, the grape is beginning to be grown successfully outside of the country. Today, nebbiolo is planted on the West Coast of the United States (in California, Oregon, and Washington), as well as in Australia (Victoria) and South Africa.

What Are Good Food Pairings with Nebbiolo?

The high acidity and prominent tannins found in nebbiolo-based wines go well with meaty Italian-style dishes. Seek out hearty foods such as braised meats, ribeye steaks, or bean-based vegetarian chilis for out-of-this-world pairings.

