11 Delicious Reasons to Break Out Your Muddler

Cocktails that call for muddled ingredients are a diverse bunch. They range from the Mojito to the Wisconsin Old Fashioned and many, many more. The ingredients that see the business end of a muddler include mint and other herbs, various fruits, jalapeno or cucumber slices, ginger and just about any other edible ingredient in solid form whose flavor you might wish to impart into your drink.

These 11 cocktails, all created by top bartenders, will give you a reason to break out your muddler and put it to good use.